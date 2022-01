GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video features increasing grocery prices during the pandemic. Harris Teeter is changing hours at most of its stores. The company said the stores will close earlier nightly at 9 p.m. to focus on restocking shelves and cleaning stores. The change begins on Monday and will last until further notice. The grocery store retailer said they believe closing early will allow them to process ExpressLane orders ahead of time, restock and organize shelves, and ensure excellent closing to better prepare for the following day, and make sure stores are clean and a safe place to shop.

