Tiger and Bunny has set its Season 2 release date for Netflix with a new teaser trailer! Anime fans might have noticed how there are many classic series making their return with new episodes, and one of the more surprising is Tiger and Bunny. This anime first made its debut in 2011, and even released a feature film shortly after. It's been ten years since then, and there had been no word on whether or not a second season would happen. This was until one was announced to be in the works back in 2020, and now this new season is finally on its way!

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO