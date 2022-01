Michigan is reporting 61,235 additional cases of COVID-19 for Thursday through Monday. That’s an average of 12,247 per day across the five days. The state has recorded more than 1,568,000 cases since the pandemic started. It had 298 additional deaths for Thursday through Monday, bringing that total to 27,286. Berrien County has had a total of 22,754 cases and 368 deaths. Van Buren County has had 11,918 cases and 192 deaths. Cass County has had 7,788 cases and 103 deaths.

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO