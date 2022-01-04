ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Kravis Center postpones Donna Summer musical amid COVID-19 outbreak

By WPTV - Staff
wflx.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kravis Center announced Monday that they would be rescheduling Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. According to the venue, there are breakthrough...

www.wflx.com

WWAY NewsChannel 3

COVID-19 outbreak shuts down local musical days before opening night

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Instead of cast getting ready for opening night, Opera House Theater Company is filled with empty chairs and empty tables after a COVID-19 outbreak postponed Footloose the musical. “It was a difficult decision in one hand but it was an easy decision on the other,”...
WILMINGTON, NC
Person
Donna Summer
Popculture

2022 Grammy Awards Postponed Amid COVID-19 Concerns

The 2022 Grammy Awards have officially been postponed due to coronavirus-related concerns, a spokesperson for the Recording Academy told Variety on Thursday. No new date was announced. The show was scheduled to take place on Jan. 31 before a full audience in Los Angeles at the former Staples Center, now called Crypto.com Arena.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tennessee Tribune

Famous R&B Singer Dies

NASHVILLE, TN — Joe Simon was one of Southern soul’s smoothest and most convincing stylists. Yet he also was not enamored of fame or status, and he walked away from popular music in 1983 to become an ordained minister. Simon died Dec, 13 at 85 in his hometown near Chicago. But his music remains beloved, particularly his biggest hits “The Chokin’ Kind,” a soul cover of a Harlan Howard country tune, in 1969, “Drowning In The Sea Of Love” with Gamble and Huff in 1971, and “Power of Love” in 1972.
NASHVILLE, TN
#Covid#Performing#Musical Theater#The Kravis Center#The Donna Summer Musical#The Performing Arts
Deadline

Orlando Bloom Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed The Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom for representation. The globally recognized actor has been a part of two of the largest film franchises of all time and recently was seen in the independent feature Retaliation. He also recently starred in Rod Lurie’s The Outpost, which chronicles the true story of 53 U.S. soldiers who battled a force of 400 enemy insurgents in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. The film was recognized by the National Board of Review as one of the 10 best independent films in 2020 and received a 2021 Critics Choice Super...
CELEBRITIES
MIX 107.9

Most Anticipated Tours of 2022

  While it’s acknowledge that many of these itineraries may be impacted by the ongoing pandemic, Pitchfork.com has put together a list of the most anticipated scheduled live music tours of 2022. Topping the list is “Adele” where nearly every weekend starting in January 21st you can catch her show at Caesars Palace in Vegas. […]
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Nas, Father John Misty to Perform Orchestral Shows With LA Phil at Disney Hall

The LA Philharmonic has revealed additional concerts and programs set to take place at Walt Disney Hall in a winter/spring schedule that stretches through June 14, 2022, including newly announced concerts that will have hip-hop star Nas and singer-songwriter Father John Misty doing orchestral concerts with the LA Phil. The concert with Father John Misty and the Philharmonic will be Feb. 25, followed by an “Illmatic” anniversary show by Nas and the orchestra on May 1. Also newly announced is “an evening of Gen X anthems” curated by Liz Phair May 10, although she will not be backed by the LA...
MUSIC
KESQ News Channel 3

American Express concert series will continue on, so what safety measures will be in place?

The American Express PGA golf tournament is returning to La Quinta from January 19-23. It will feature some of the world's top golfers with concerts and fans in the grandstands. But what about the recent surge in covid cases and what do attendees need to know? Pat McCabe, the tournament's executive director, said everyone must show The post American Express concert series will continue on, so what safety measures will be in place? appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘CODA’ End-Credits Song Marked a New Beginning for Emilia Jones’ Character

Since writer-director Sian Heder’s CODA debuted at the Sundance Film Festival nearly a year ago — selling for $25 million to Apple TV+ and winning four awards including the grand jury prize and the audience award — the film, about a hearing girl who is a child of deaf adults (CODA), has garnered critical acclaim and was named one of the top 10 films of 2021 by the American Film Institute. And in December, its song “Beyond the Shore” was shortlisted in the original song category for the 2022 Academy Awards. Written by Heder, Nicholai Baxter, Matt Dahan and Marius de...
MOVIES
ARTnews

ICA London Names Bengi Ünsal as New Director Amid ‘Rebalancing of Multidisciplinary Program’

The Institute of Contemporary Arts in London has named Bengi Ünsal as its next director, to take over in March after Stefan Kalmár, who recently completed a five-year stint. Ünsal is the first new director appointed under the chairmanship of artist Wolfgang Tillmans, and will take over the institution in the midst of what a press release describes as a “rebalancing of its multidisciplinary program across all arts, all media, and all spaces” during its 75th anniversary. In addition to the ICA’s focus art, film, and education, Bengi will commission “a broader range of live performances” while also expanding nighttime...
WORLD
Variety

Columbia Records Co-Head of Urban Music Phylicia Fant Leaves Label

Phylicia Fant, Columbia Records’ co-head of urban music for two years, has left the company, a rep confirms to Variety. While no reason was given for her departure and the department has enjoyed significant success since she and Shawn Holiday were named co-heads in December of 2018 — particularly with Lil Nas X, Polo G, the Kid Laroi, 24kGoldn, Chloe x Halle and Leon Bridges — Holiday left the company last February to launch a new venture with Irving and Jeffrey Azoff and was not replaced, although he remains a consultant at the label. Fant, who was on Variety’s Hitmakers list and...
MUSIC
CBS New York

Bon Jovi Announces 2022 Tour Dates, But None In New Jersey So Far

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Iconic rock band Bon Jovi announced its 2022 tour dates Friday without any concerts planned in New Jersey. The band, which was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, was formed in the Garden State. Lead singer Jon Bon Jovi was born in Perth Amboy and grew up in Sayreville. The tour starts April 1 in Omaha with future performances in St. Paul, Milwaukee, Charlotte, Raleigh, Greenville, Savannah, Tampa, Ft. Lauderdale, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Austin, Houston, Dallas and Nashville. It’s official! We’ll be headed back out on this road this April for the #BonJovi2022Tour. Pre-sales begin January 11th and tickets will be available to the public beginning January 14th. For more information on tickets and VIP, head to https://t.co/6OX1pkc5GD. See you soon! ❤️🗡 pic.twitter.com/HqJ1rGACMb — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) January 7, 2022 Additional concerts could be announced at a later time.
MUSIC

