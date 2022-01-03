ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific men's basketball set to travel to BYU to open conference play

By Pacific Athletics
The Stockton Record
The Stockton Record
 4 days ago
PROVO, Utah — The Pacific men’s basketball team, competing for the first time in the new year, are set to begin West Coast Conference play as the Tigers travel to BYU on Thursday, Jan. 6.

Thursday’s contest will be the 20th meeting between the two programs and will be the eighth time facing off at the Marriot Center.

Before joining the West Coast Conference for the 2013-14 season, Pacific held a 3-3 record against BYU dating back to Dec. 22, 1961.

During that stretch, the Tigers earned their most significant margin of victory, an 80-58 road win on Nov. 30, 1996.

In recent history, the Tigers earned a narrow 67-66 victory over the Cougars on Jan. 6, 2018, at the Alex G. Spanos Center.

The Tigers shot 52% from the field and were led by former guard Jahlil Tripp’s team-high 22 points.

kslsports.com

BYU Opens WCC Play With Impressive Win Over Pacific

PROVO, Utah — BYU opens conference play in the West Coast Conference with a win over Pacific, 73-51. The Cougars made double-digit three’s and trailed for only 53 seconds in the game. Alex Barcello led the team with 15 points and four assists. Fousseyni Traore had a double-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.
PROVO, UT
The Stockton Record

The Stockton Record

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stockton, CA from Stockton Record.

