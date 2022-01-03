Pacific men's basketball set to travel to BYU to open conference play

PROVO, Utah — The Pacific men’s basketball team, competing for the first time in the new year, are set to begin West Coast Conference play as the Tigers travel to BYU on Thursday, Jan. 6.

Thursday’s contest will be the 20th meeting between the two programs and will be the eighth time facing off at the Marriot Center.

Before joining the West Coast Conference for the 2013-14 season, Pacific held a 3-3 record against BYU dating back to Dec. 22, 1961.

During that stretch, the Tigers earned their most significant margin of victory, an 80-58 road win on Nov. 30, 1996.

In recent history, the Tigers earned a narrow 67-66 victory over the Cougars on Jan. 6, 2018, at the Alex G. Spanos Center.

The Tigers shot 52% from the field and were led by former guard Jahlil Tripp’s team-high 22 points.