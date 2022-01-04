ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jury finds Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty on four counts

The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C802g_0dbxajcn00

A federal jury on Monday found Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty on four counts of wire fraud, more than two years after she was charged with misleading investors with fraudulent claims about the efficacy of her blood-testing technology.

The jury made up of eight men and four women found Holmes, 37, guilty after a four-month triald on three counts of wire fraud against Theranos investors and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, as The Wall Street Journal reported.

The jury found Holmes not guilty on three counts of committing wire fraud against patients who had paid Theranos for blood test results. The jury was unable to reach a verdict on two other counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

CNBC reported that U.S. District Court Judge Edward Davila will sentence Holmes at a later date. Holmes potentially faces decades in prison with the penalty for wire fraud being up to 20 years.

Her conviction is a bleak result for the Stanford University dropout, who was once hailed as the next Steve Jobs, after whom she modeled herself.

The Hill

The Hill

Community Policy