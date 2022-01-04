ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, MO

Snowmaking begins at Hidden Valley as temperatures drop

By Patrick Clark
 4 days ago

WILDWOOD, Mo. – Warm weather in December forced Hidden Valley Ski Resort to push back its opening day. Now that temperatures are starting to drop, the resort is ready to make some snow.

Brandon Swartz, the general manager at Hidden Valley, said the resort kicked off its snowmaking season on Saturday. They hope to continue through the week.

“Cold temps coming up this week,” said Swartz. “We really look forward to getting the system back onboard Wednesday night. We anticipate being able to make snow from Wednesday night through Saturday morning with a forecast that we see right now, which should really put us in a good spot here soon.”

Hidden Valley Resort’s snow guns are ready to be fired up at a moment’s notice. They will produce 12 inches of snow on the Wildwood terrain this week.

“We can make snow pretty quick when the temps get as low as they can in the teens and single digits, and seeing that in the forecast this week is very exciting to see those temperatures,” says Swartz. “The system can go full bore, and we can lay down a lot of snow really quick.”

Ski enthusiasts will have to wait a little while longer to enjoy the slopes, but an opening day announcement is imminent.

“We’re hoping to get open as soon as we can,” said Swartz. “Really look forward to making an announcement here really soon.”

