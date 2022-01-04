ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Boston, NH

Court Records: ‘Laurie List’ Used To Punish New Boston Police Whistleblower

By Damien Fisher
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When Alexandra Drake reported that her superior in the New Boston Police Department was sexually harassing her, that he had a “rapability” scale for female drivers he stopped, and that he forced her to add lies to a police report, she was placed on leave, investigated, and then put on the...

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

ABOUT

Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

