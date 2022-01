HOLLAND, Michigan — A Holland native is using her artistic skills to both share her love for the City and to always have a reminder of its many iconic features. Kelli Nina Perkins and her husband hit the road in their camper when the pandemic started, but their roots have always remained on the lakeshore. As a way to reminisce and spread the joy of Holland, Perkins used her talents to create a one-of-a-kind coloring book to highlight all things Tulip City.

