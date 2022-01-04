Kansas City car dealer joins the Topeka community

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Last month, “Cable Dahmer” purchased Topeka’s “Ed Bozarth.”

The new management is looking for additional workers in virtually every position. They’re holding a job fair every day this week through Friday – from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For the company, it’s not just about new blood however.

“We kept all of the staff, so its not like we came in and redid everybody. We still have the wonderful sales associate, we still have a lot of the managers that have been here for 10, 20 years. They’re all excited for the new company, for us taking over,” HR Recruiter Stephanie Adger said.

The official ribbon cutting for the dealership has yet to occur. From what an associate told KSNT they’re eyeing a March window to officially commemorate the move.

