A new season of The Bachelor kicks off on ABC tonight and a couple of local women are among the contestants competing for Clayton Echard's affections. As we first learned from Kari back in September, two women with local ties were trying to become contestants on the latest season of The Bachelor. Well, they both made the cut and now we can all follow along and see how far Scituate, Rhode Island native Jill Chin and Reboboth, Massachusetts native Genevieve Parisi get. If their first impressions are any indication, Jill came ready to play.

SCITUATE, RI ・ 4 DAYS AGO