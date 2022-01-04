ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VanVleet says Covid protocols had an upside for him

By Scott Leber
 4 days ago

(WTVO/WQRF)– Fred VanVleet had a rough bout with COVID-19 last March. His latest bout with it in December left him with only mild symptoms. In fact, VanVleet told reporters Sunday night that this latest case of COVID might actually have had a positive benefit for him. It forced him to sit out in protocols giving his body time to heal.

“This is probably the best I’ve felt in a while. I played the majority of the first half of the season injured and dealing with a bunch of different things, so that break for Covid wasn’t the worst thing for me. I’ve got to continue to take care of my body, because when I feel good I usually play good.”

In two games since returning from COVID protocols Van Vleet has scored 31 points against the Clippers and 35 points against the Knicks. He made 7 of 13 shots from behind the arc Sunday against New York.

This season, VanVleet is averaging 3.5 three-point baskets per game. That ranks third in the NBA. His 20.9 points per game scoring average ranks 20th in the NBA. He is also averaging 6.7 assists per game (13th in the NBA), and 1.6 steals (14th). VanVleet is certainly making a strong case to be named an NBA All-Star.

