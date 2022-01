Hello! Merry Christmas to all who celebrate. If you’re looking for some fun things to do with the family this weekend, we’ve got you covered!. Magic of Lights New Jersey at PNC Bank Arts Center (116 Garden State Parkway, Holmdel) is open all weekend long from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM on Friday and Saturday, and from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Sunday. Magic of Lights is a unique and dazzling drive-through holiday lights experience to celebrate the season. Pile everyone into the car and experience Magic of Lights from the safety and comfort of your own car as you wind through the sparkling path. At every turn, the magical route is overflowing with spectacular light displays that bring to life your favorite holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and animations. Magic of Lights is a great family entertainment value! Tickets start at $25, and you’ll need one ticket per carload.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO