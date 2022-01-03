ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Jeopardy!' record holder responds to transphobic comments online

 4 days ago
  • “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider responded to transphobic messages she said she has received on social media, in turn generating a flurry of support from her fans.
  • Schneider last month became the show’s longest standing and highest earning female contestant. She’s also the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.
  • Fans of Schneider praised her as a role model and transgender ambassador during her historic run on “Jeopardy!” and some even cited the influence her appearance on the show has had on older generations' acceptance of the transgender community.

Just before the new year, “Jeopardy!” contestant Amy Schneider took to Twitter to respond to transphobic messages she said she has received on social media.

“I’d like to thank all the people who have taken the time, during this busy holiday season, to reach out and explain to me that, actually, I’m a man. Every single one of you is the first person ever to make that very clever point, which had never once before crossed my mind,” she wrote Friday on Twitter.

Schneider late last month became the show’s longest standing female contestant, breaking a record set in 2014 by Julia Collins with her 21st consecutive win. Schneider is also the show’s top female earner, to date earning $855,600, according to the “Jeopardy!” leaderboard.

She’s also the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, a yearly competition featuring the players with the most wins from the past season.

Replies to Schneider’s tweet were mostly positive, with fans celebrating the contestant’s historic string of wins.

“As a former contestant (@KenJennings 26th game) and the parent of a young trans woman (who did quiz bowl in HS & college), it’s been great to watch you. Congratulations on your streak and on having the grace to take the high road with these trolls and troglodytes!,” former “Jeopardy!” contestant Michael Vance wrote.

Another user tweeted: “YOU ARE THE ROLE MODEL WE NEED! So cool to watch a beautiful minded, intelligent, and unapologetically authentic human make waves and history.”

Some fans even spoke to the impact Schneider’s appearance on the show has had on older generations’ acceptance of the trans community.

“Three generations of my family watch @Jeopardy together, and Amy’s run has done more to move my eightysomethung parents into the realm of understanding and acceptance of trans people than anything ever,” one user wrote.

“Somehow, after 2-3 years of conversation, you being on Jeopardy every night has taught my dad to be accepting of trans people,” another tweeted. “You’re the first person he’s used correct pronouns with, a 83 year old man, saying ‘this isn’t too hard.’”

