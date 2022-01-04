ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Google tower to Apple campus: 6 Austin developments you'll see in 2022

By Andrea Guzmán
 4 days ago
The skyline and other parts of Austin will see some changes this year with new developments set to open. From tech giants set to welcome workers to housing for UT students, these are some projects to look out for in 2022. Block 185 | 601 W. 2nd StreetAfter about three years...

EnergyX tour: A look into an Austin startup making lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles

Teague Egan wanted to be at the center of renewable energy. As CEO of EnergyX, a startup focused on extracting lithium to be used in electric vehicles, that center is in Austin, where he’s tripling his team and moving into a site five times the current lab’s size this summer.Starting off in the Bay Area in 2018, the company moved to Austin in June 2021. Egan says it's building up its battery team, field operations and scientists working on lithium extraction. But the big project the company has under its belt is a pilot program to extract lithium reserves in...
AUSTIN, TX
Tech giant Micron Technology is considering a $40 billion chipmaking plant in Central Texas

One of the world’s largest semiconductor companies, Micron Technology Inc., is considering the Austin area for a new plant to expand its chipmaking, the Austin Business Journal reported.As the current global shortage of semiconductors carries on, Idaho-based Micron Technology plans to invest more than $150 billion in the coming decade to expand chipmaking capabilities. Investment in the new site is rumored to be at $40 billion, an amount that would far outpace Samsung’s.This scouting for sites comes in the wake of a major development for chipmaking in Central Texas. In November, Samsung announced that it selected Taylor, Texas as the...
AUSTIN, TX
Elon Musk celebrates record quarter for Tesla

In the last quarter of 2021, Tesla upped its previous delivery record set in last year’s third quarter.Tesla delivered 308,600 electric vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2021, beating the previous high of 241,300 set in quarter 3. This also surpassed analyst predictions by more than 40,000 deliveries. The quarter 4 deliveries put Tesla at 936,172 EV deliveries for the year, a sharp 87% increase from 2020 when the company had its first annual profit. CEO Elon Musk tweeted about the first look of the quarter’s activities after they were released Sunday, celebrating his team’s work. Great work by Tesla...
AUSTIN, TX
Neighborhood near Tesla factory slated for more homes and an apartment building

Easton Park, one of Austin's hottest neighborhoods, is expanding with more homes and an apartment building in southeast Austin. The Austin Business Journal reports civil engineering firm Consort Inc. submitted plans for 200 new single-family homes and a 300 unit apartment building. The master-planned community, which has closed on 1,000 homes, is on an eight- to 10-year track to build out its last phase of 12,000 homes. In Austin's industrial southeast area near the airport, Easton Park has gained traction since construction on the Tesla Gigafactory started nearby last year. Homes start at around $300,000, lower than the median home...
AUSTIN, TX
Tesla’s 2021: How Elon Musk expanded the EV company in Austin

California may have been the site of innovation during Tesla's early years, but in 2021, both CEO Elon Musk and the company dug their Austin roots deeper. Even with competitors like Apple and Ford, Austin is the home base of the company responsible for roughly two-thirds of electric vehicles on the road right now, according to Musk.With Giga Texas on the brink of production, here are some of the year's highlights for Tesla.Austin landAt the start of 2021, Tesla's newest gigafactory in southeast Travis County barely had the exterior structure of its 7.9-million-square-foot factory up after starting construction in late...
AUSTIN, TX
New 546-acre Bastrop film studio slated for 2023 opening

Bastrop is set for Hollywood treatment with a 546-acre film studio and entertainment district planned to open in the coming years. A target date of August 2023 was announced earlier this week for the Bastrop 552 project. Also released was a first look at the expansive studio space that's located in a bend of the Colorado River south of Bastrop near Highway 304. A California company working under the name Bastrop Colorado Bend LLC got approval for the site that will include 486,000 square feet of studio space, 300,000 square feet of warehouse and mill space and another 200,000 square...
BASTROP, TX
Willie Nelson
Austin moves to Stage 4 COVID risk-based guidelines as omicron increases community transmission

Another COVID-19 surge is starting to show itself in Austin as omicron sweeps the nation. In response, Austin Public Health is upping its COVID recommended precautions by officially going into Stage 4 of its risk-based guidelines. At Stage 4, fully vaccinated individuals are recommended to wear masks when gathering with people outside of their household, traveling, dining and shopping; booster shots are suggested as well. Partially or unvaccinated individuals should wear masks, avoid gatherings with people outside of their household, only travel and shop if essential, and choose takeaway/curbside options for dining; it is also advised to get fully vaccinated...
AUSTIN, TX
Elon Musk denies Wall Street Journal report that he lives on Lake Austin below Mt. Bonnell

Elon Musk’s Austin residence is a waterfront estate of a billionaire friend that was once the most expensive in the city, at least according to a Wall Street Journal report published Wednesday. News of the home, near Mount Bonnell, arrives after some time of Musk saying he lives in a "tiny home" in Boca Chica, Texas.The richest man in the world has since denied those claims in an email to Business Insider, saying, "the WSJ article is false. I don't live there and am not looking to buy a house anywhere." The Journal has not issued a response.The WSJ report...
AUSTIN, TX
Where to get the best tamales in Austin

It isn't Christmas without tamales and Austin has one of the top-ranked eateries for the warmly wrapped goods.Here are the best places in Austin to satisfy your tamale craving.El Sunzal Restaurant, 642 Calles St. Ranked in the top 25 best tamale restaurants in Texas, El Sunzal was the only Austin restaurant to make the list. If you're stopping by the restaurant, you can get other Mexican and Salvadoran food from huevos rancheros to migas.Fresa’s South First, 1703 South 1st St. View this post on Instagram ...
AUSTIN, TX
Tired of Austin's hot housing prices? 'Queer Eye'-​featured business flips shipping containers into affordable tiny homes

Once set out for long voyages at sea, Del Valle business Bob's Containers is looking to cater to the intersection of Austin homebuyers' interests—from affordability to sustainability—by transforming unassuming shipping containers into fully customizable homes.As housing costs and the tiny home movement continue to rise in the Texas capital, the company has quickly grown in popularity in its three years of business—so much so that a deluxe version of their popular "Joshua" home model is set to be featured in the upcoming Austin season of life improvement Netflix show "Queer Eye," premiering Dec. 31.While Bob's Containers originally sold shipping containers...
AUSTIN, TX
Franklin Barbecue, Sazan Ramen, Oseyo close their doors: Austin restaurants respond to omicron spread

After the first omicron cases in Austin were reported last week, some local restaurants have since followed the lead of other cities in preparing and, in some cases, closing their doors to gear up for a possible setback from the highly transmissible variant.Last week, nightspot Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River St., became one of the first Austin businesses to react to the growing spread of the omicron variant by closing its doors until Dec. 30 in what was a "very difficult decision.” And on Tuesday, East Austin's iconic Franklin Barbecue announced it would again close its dining room doors...
AUSTIN, TX
Luxury real estate to get special tax status under ‘blight’ statute

The Austin City Council took steps Monday to create a special tax zone to subsidize infrastructure development in a 118-acre area along Lady Bird Lake known as the South Central Waterfront.Plans for the zone call for the creation of amenities including a waterfront boardwalk, streetside rain gardens, commercial plazas, sculptures, amphitheater, and a disc golf course, as well as sidewalks, trails, and a revamped street network, at a cost of $277 million.A proportion of property taxes collected in the district would go to fund just those improvements, rather than the general fund. A draft ordinance posted with Monday’s council agenda put the proportion at 46 percent, though the council delayed a final decision on the exact increment.Read the full story at The Austin Bulldog.
AUSTIN, TX
Tesla slated to become the largest private-sector employer in Austin

Tesla CEO Elon Musk indicated plans to create a number of jobs at Giga Texas that would make the electric vehicle company one of the largest private-sector employers in or near Austin.In a tweet Thursday, Musk said the southeast Travis County factory, which now serves as the company's headquarters, will be an investment of more than $10 billion over time and result in 20,000 direct jobs and 100,000 indirect jobs. Giga Texas is a $10B+ investment over time, generating at least 20k direct & 100k indirect jobs — Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1639681356 Musk made...
AUSTIN, TX
Appraisal rolls certified on time…for a change

For the first time in three years, the Travis Central Appraisal District (TCAD) certified the appraisal roll by July 20, the statutory deadline.Certifying the appraisal rolls on time is critically important for the 136 taxing jurisdictions that TCAD services. Taxing jurisdictions rely on a timely certified roll to establish the total value of their tax base. That data is needed for jurisdictions to prepare their annual budgets and set tax rates for the coming year.The goal was achieved despite an alarming number of resignations by appointed Appraisal Review Board (ARB) members.Read the full story at The Austin Bulldog.
AUSTIN, TX
7 Austin tech companies ranked top in US for traits that keep workers

Tech companies in Austin are winning top talent, according to a new ranking list by job search company Hired. The company based the ranking on three factors for attracting and retaining employees: equity, efficiency and transparency. These factors went into Hired’s data analysis from October 2020 to the end of October 2021 to gauge whether workplaces are interviewing underrepresented candidates, navigating them through the hiring process and being open about salary. These considerations are key to keeping workers, Hired says, as tech has also been affected by the Great Resignation, the trend of record quits across industries in recent months....
AUSTIN, TX
Geometric Leander Airbnb named one of the 'coolest' in the US

When you step into the Geodome, officially named the “coolest Airbnb” in the state by Condé Nast Traveler, all is symmetrical and organic forms fade into oblivion. Located in Leander, The “Black Beauty” is situated on a hill for 360-degree picturesque views of the lake and treetops. The media company named the home earlier this month as one of the most inspired rentals in the U.S., along with 51 other picks.
LEANDER, TX
