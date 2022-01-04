BCSO: Armed robbery suspect leads deputies on a high-speed chase
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An armed robbery suspect is facing several charges after leading deputies on a high-speed chase. Deputies say 22-year-old Aron Leon pointed a gun at a woman at the Wells Fargo at Rio Bravo and Second Street. Deputies say she withdrew all of her money and Leon took off.
Deputies spotted Leon’s jeep and chased him at speeds of 90 mph. After a pit maneuver, Leon took off running. He was arrested with the help of a police dog. Deputies say the gun he used was stolen. He now faces charges including armed robbery.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
