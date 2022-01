CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local pediatrician and democrat sighting to displace Nancy Mace (R-SC) announced on Monday that she has raised over half a million dollars in the first two months of her campaign for Congress. Dr. Annie Andrews has raised over $500,000 since her campaign launched on November 8th. “I am deeply humbled by […]

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO