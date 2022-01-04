ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boil order in effect for parts of Bloomington Monday

By Mike Smith
 4 days ago

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A boil order has been issued for the city of Bloomington Monday after a water main break happened Sunday night.

City of Bloomington Spokesperson Katherine Murphy said the water main break happened at the intersection of North Center Street and West Monroe Street. She said because the water main provides water for that area of the city, officials issued a boil order.

Those affected by the Boil Order are water customers located on N. Center St. between W. Washington St. and W. Market St. and water customers located on East and West Washington between N. Prairie and N. Madison.

Water main repairs are already underway, and service is expected to be restored sometime in the early evening hours of Monday, she said.

Until laboratory samples confirm water quality is fully restored, Murphy said the boil order will stay in effect.

The boil order will remain in effect until laboratory sampling confirms water quality has been fully restored, which is expected to be sometime Tuesday, Jan. 4, at the earliest.

