ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

5 must-read books coming in January 2022

By Seija Rankin
EW.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor everyone who sat down at their desks over the New Year's weekend, vision boards at the ready, declaring their intentions to read more in 2022 than they did in 2021, we have good news: So far, this year's books are highly engaging. We highlighted 20 of the year's most anticipated...

ew.com

Comments / 1

Related
Literary Hub

The Best Reviewed Mystery and Crime Books of 2021

Well, friends, another grim and grueling plague year is drawing to a close, and that can mean only one thing: it’s time to put on our Book Marks stats hats and tabulate the best reviewed books of the past twelve months. Yes, using reviews drawn from more than 150...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TIME

The 10 Best Fiction Books of 2021

The year 2021 was poised to be a great one for established, fan-favorite authors. We were blessed with new work from a buzzy roster of titans, from Colson Whitehead to Lauren Groff to Kazuo Ishiguro . But while they, along with several others, did not disappoint (see TIME’s list of the 100 Must-Read Books of 2021 ), it was debut authors who truly shined. In an industry that has long been criticized for exclusion—and where it’s increasingly difficult to break out from the crowd—a crop of bright new voices rose to the top. From Anthony Veasna So to Torrey Peters to Jocelyn Nicole Johnson and more, these writers introduced themselves to the world with fiction that surprised us, challenged our perspectives and kept us fulfilled. Here, the top 10 fiction books of 2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Parade

Ready for the New Year? 30 Books We Can't Wait to Read in 2022

Tell-all memoirs, promising debuts, buzzy book club convo starters. Whether you need an escape from reality or a cozy little something to get you through the workweek, there’s a highly anticipated book of 2022 waiting for you. Get your pre-orders in—here are just a few of the titles we’re most looking forward to reading this year.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NBC News

Bestselling books 2021: The most purchased books we covered

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Books keep us company at home, at the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Fortune

22 new books to consider reading in 2022

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. 2021 has been an up-and-down year for the book publishing industry. Although book sales—especially print—were up during the first few months while people were still stuck at home, supply chain problems in the latter half of the year stunted deliveries and took a bit of shine away from the last (and usually, most lucrative) quarter.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
goodhousekeeping.com

All of Amazon's bestselling books for 2021

Amazon has revealed its list of bestselling and most-read books of 2021 and it's full of incredible fiction and non-fiction reads. Award-winning books from 2020 dominate this year's fiction charts with Matt Haig’s award-winning book, The Midnight Library, scoring the top spot and Delia Owens’ coming-of-age story, Where the Crawdads Sing, which is now being turned into a film by Reese Witherspoon, following closely behind.
RECIPES
bookriot.com

20 of the Most Influential Historical Fiction Books Of All Time

Historical fiction connects the past with our present and thus, helps us make sense of our lives’ trajectories in respect to the grander scheme of things. While reading history helps us comprehend past events, reading historical fiction enables us to humanize the past and the people who walked this planet before us, many moons ago. We learn to be in better sync with our humanity after reading about the countless atrocities that have destroyed the lives of our predecessors. The past is not just a series of dates and facts to be memorized. It is intermingled with our current reality and therefore needs to be studied with precision. Historical fiction demystifies the past and shows it as what it actually was. We get to learn about ordinary people living in the midst of extraordinary happenings and vice-versa. As the time machine is still a pipe dream, what better way is there to revisit the past than to pick up historical fiction? Whether you’re a beginner to this genre or have been a fan for some time now, this list of the most influential historical fiction of all time might be helpful. Keep reading to know more about what roles gender, class, and ethnicity played in our defining our present.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
moneyweek.com

Six of the most interesting books I read in 2021

I love reading other people's "book of the year" sections, but I don't tend to do book reviews myself. Why? Bluntly, I'm a slow reader. I find that the problem with most books is that the best bits are in the detail. If you try to skim that stuff, you get nothing but surface ideas, and everyone has those ideas, so they're not worth anything.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc
NBC News

10 most notable LGBTQ books of 2021

As the omicron variant sweeps the world at unparalleled speed — upending the return of long-awaited "normal" holiday celebrations — now may be a better time than ever to stay indoors, escape from the surrounding chaos and get lost in a good (and queer) book. From a historic...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Nashville Parent

Amazon Books Editors Announce 2021’s Best Books of the Year

Amazon Books Editors announced their selections for the Best Books of 2021, naming Amor Towles’ The Lincoln Highway as the Best Book of the Year; Towles’ New York Times bestseller A Gentleman in Moscow was also included in the Best Books selection in 2016. The annual list is hand-picked by a team of editors who read thousands of books each year. Featuring the top 100 books published this year, the editors’ selections also break out the top 20 books in numerous categories, including mysteries, memoirs, children’s books, and cookbooks. To explore the full list of the Best Books of 2021, visit amazon.com/bestbooks2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Martinsville Bulletin

Start the new year reading these new library books

TODAY’S WORD is dox, listed this week by Merriam-Webster as the top word people have been looking up. Example: “That may sound straightforward enough — Facebook, like other platforms, wants to prevent users from being doxed or otherwise targeted for harassment — but the company says it needs help defining what information is considered ‘publicly available.’” (Source: K. Bell, “Facebook asks the Oversight Board to help shape its doxing policy,” June 15, engadget.com)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
SheKnows

Reese Witherspoon Just Announced Her January Book Club Pick — & It's The Perfect Read For The New Year

It’s a new year, which means that our bookshelves are beckoning for a few more additions to our own mini libraries. We’ve relied on some of our favorite famous bookworms to recommend new works of fiction to us throughout 2021, and 2022 will be no different. Just yesterday, Reese Witherspoon shared one of her favorite holiday reads — and it recently landed on Amazon! Witherspoon’s latest literary obsession is Honor by Thrity Umrigar, a harrowing tale of a woman reconnecting with and being challenged by her roots. As Witherspoon describes in the caption to her Instagram post announcing the novel as her...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Dallas News

6 books to add to your reading list for December

If you’re reading this, congratulations! You’ve made it to the first semi-post-pandemic holidays and almost to the end of a tough year. What better way to escape from — or face up to — troubles past and future than with books? The following six should carry you into 2022.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TODAY.com

Want to read more in 2022? Here are 4 books to get you started

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

The Ultimate Best Books of 2021 List

For good or for ill, no matter what happens in any given year—be it insurrection, new variants, the rise of #BookTok, or even a free Britney—the end-of-year lists will go on. And therefore, per Literary Hub tradition, we will count them. After all, didn’t 2021 teach us anything about the value of personal opinions vs. actual data? (No, actually, I’m sorry to say that it looks like it didn’t, but for the record: listen to the data.)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

25 Best Book Club Books for 2022 Reading

New year, new books! As we round into a brand new year, book clubs are also on the hunt for the best book club books for their 2022 reading year. While it’s only January and many more books will be rolling out in the months to come, we are already excited about how good so many of the year’s upcoming books look. And one thing that has stuck with us through the past few years: books and book clubs, whether IRL or on Zoom, have all given us a way to escape the current world, even for just a little bit.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Desiring God

Ten Great Books to Read Together

As a young man, reading has exercised a formative influence over my own spiritual, moral, and intellectual growth. As a pastor and teacher, recommending books has been a consistent privilege. Here, I seek to recommend my current list of ten books for those who are eager to grow in their faith. An ideal book recommendation, in my experience, carries two marks; it introduces us to kinds of books and it fosters a community in which they can be read.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy