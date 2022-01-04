ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Free in-home COVID tests start rolling out to Oregonians

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — About 12 million at-home coronavirus tests are now making their way to Oregonians. This...

katu.com

Comments / 50

Sara Bates
3d ago

Why are we still testing!? if you're sick, stay home! if not move on! I don't understand why people are testing just to test! It's inevitable, we're all going to get Covid!! How much longer are we expected to keep prolonging the inevitable!? We're going on 2 years now FFS.. just like any virus..it needs to play out. The longer we keep masking up and hunkering down the longer this is going to stick around🙄.

Reply(16)
20
Laura Harris
3d ago

free....and u can't feed and shelter humanity. disabled and seniors need attention....stupid government

Reply
12
Natural selection
3d ago

Stop being tested everyone Dems and Republicans, this plandemic will be over by spring.

Reply(1)
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
Local
Oregon Government
Fox News

Antonio Brown calls Tom Brady his 'friend,' criticizes Bruce Arians following Bucs release

Antonio Brown spoke about the fracture in his relationship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a podcast interview released Friday. Brown talked about his friendship with Tom Brady and had choice words for coach Bruce Arians in the aftermath of the wide receiver walking out on the team midgame on Sunday afternoon. Brown made the remarks in an interview on the "Full Send Podcast."
NFL
The Hill

Judge dismisses groping case against Cuomo

A judge dismissed a groping charge filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) that was among the sexual misconduct allegations that drove him from office. The charge was filed against Cuomo over accusations that he groped an aide in the executive mansion in 2020. It was the only criminal charge filed against the former governor in connection with multiple allegations of sexual harassment made against him, according to The Associated Press.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Home#Oregonians#Oha
The Associated Press

Cruz apologizes for describing Jan. 6 attack as terrorism

NEW YORK (AP) — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz had desperation written on his face. The conservative ideologue and potential 2024 presidential contender appeared on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” show Thursday to apologize for describing the Jan. 6 insurrection as “a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol” a day earlier, the eve of its anniversary.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy