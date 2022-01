In March 2021, a Fayetteville, Ga. man, Andreas Flaten, received his entire final paycheck of $915 in pennies — more than 91,000 of them — covered in grease and dumped in his driveway, along with a vulgar note from his former employer, according to various news outlets. But now that employer may be having regrets.

FAYETTEVILLE, GA ・ 53 MINUTES AGO