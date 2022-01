As predicted the Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire. It is very contagious, and many of us will contract the virus. The earlier variants such as Delta required one to be within six feet of a carrier and converse at least 15 minutes before having a good chance to become infected. With Omicron you can literally lower your face mask and talk to someone for a few minutes and transmit the virus. Another problem that we have with omicron is its resistance to the monoclonal agents from Eli Lilly and Regeneron which we’ve used so successfully for the last year. There is a monoclonal agent called Sotrovimab produced by GlaxoSmithKline, but the company has not been able to produce it fast enough.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO