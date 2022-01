Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski have been announced as the final three nominees for the Fifa Best Awards men’s player of the year. Bayern Munich and Poland striker Lewandowski was the winner of last year’s award while Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina star Messi was the winner of the 2021 Ballon D’Or prize in December. Although Messi was the favourite to win a seventh Ballon D’Or after leading Argentina to the Copa America, his first international honour, the 34-year-old claimed Lewandowski “deserved” to win the award after a record-breaking goalscoring campaign for Bayern in the Bundesliga. They are...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 HOURS AGO