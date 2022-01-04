ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla recalls half a million cars in US

By Herb Brewer
houstonianonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this article you will find information about other things:. Austin (AP / RTR / BLOOMBERG) – automaker Tesla has recalled nearly half a million cars in the United States. In Model 3, the rear view camera wiring harness may be damaged by opening and closing the trunk. On the Model...

Daily Mail

World's richest man gets $32BILLION richer: Elon Musk's worth climbs to $306billion as Tesla stock soars after car maker rolled out nearly a million vehicles in 2021

The world's richest man started the new year richer, with Tesla founder Elon Mask adding $32.6 billion to his net worth bringing his fortune to $304.2 billion. Musk's windfall once again took his worth over the $300 billion mark that he briefly passed in November, becoming the first person to ever do so.
Reuters

U.S. hybrid electric car sales hit record highs

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Pure electric cars are making all the headlines, but their gasoline-electric hybrid rivals quietly achieved record sales in the United States last year, industry data showed. While the likes of Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) and Ford Motor Co (F.N) pushed for electric vehicle sales, Asian...
smarteranalyst.com

Ford’s U.S. Sales Decline; Shares Fall

Due to supply-chain issues and global chip shortages, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), one of the top EV stocks on TipRanks, reported a drop in vehicle sales in the U.S. for December and full-year 2021. Notably, the numbers also lagged its peers, Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) and General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM), in 2021.
tennesseestar.com

Toyota Smashes GM’s 90-Year Streak as Top U.S. Car Seller

Japanese automaker Toyota overtook General Motors in 2021 as the top car seller in the U.S., breaking the American manufacturer’s 90-year streak, Reuters reported. Toyota sold 2.332 million vehicles, while GM sold 2.218 million, automakers said Tuesday, Reuters reported. GM’s dethroning marks the first time the Detroit company did not secure the most sales since it overtook Ford in 1931.
insideevs.com

US: Ford Sold Over 27,000 Mustang Mach-E SUVs In 2021

Ford brand reports 167,545 vehicle sales in December in the U.S. (down 14.9% year-over-year). The year-to-date number is 1,819,026 (down 6.2%). The decrease is mostly associated with the production constraints as the demand remains strong. Meanwhile, sales of the electrified vehicles - xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) increased 121% year-over-year to...
The Independent

Sony announces it is making an electric smart car - beating Apple to it

Sony has announced that it is starting an electric car company called Sony Mobility this spring.Sony president, Kenichiro Yoshida, presented a prototype sport utility vehicle called the Sision-2 02 at the Consumer Electronics Show yesterday. This is the second version of the VIsion S 01, which was tested on public roads in Europe from December 2020.The car has seven seats and is just under five metres long, and although there is no information about its acceleration Sony has said that the original Vision S can reach over 60 miles per hour in under five seconds. It is estimated the new...
Cheddar News

Toyota Unseats GM as Top U.S. Automaker for First Time

For the first time in 90 years, General Motors has officially been dethroned as the top car seller in the U.S. after Toyota sold 2.3 million vehicles last year. Paulina Likos, an investing reporter at U.S News & World Report, said that the Japanese auto giant's 2021 success is linked to its large stockpile of semiconductor chips that allowed it to continue producing vehicles while others lagged behind. Likos noted that both GM and Toyota noted that this is unlikely to be a long-term trend and pointed to both automakers' push to become EV leaders. "I think what's great in this EV market is that there are so many different competitors, and certainly both GM and Toyota are trying to be leaders in this space," she said.
AFP

Sony to launch firm to explore making electric cars

Electronics giant Sony unveiled Tuesday a new prototype of its Vision-S electric vehicle and announced the founding of a company to explore jumping into the rapidly growing market. The Japanese firm, better known for its TVs and video game consoles, will create the Sony Mobility subsidiary in spring 2022 as it weighs entering the field. Sony chief executive officer Kenichiro Yoshida unveiled at the CES tech show in Las Vegas the Vision-S 02, a new version of the firm's first prototype that has begun road testing. Through this new branch, the electronics giant "intends to explore entry into the EV market," it said in a statement.
AFP

Tesla's cameras-only autonomous system stirs controversy

As it pursues the goal of fully autonomous driving, Tesla has bet entirely on cameras and artificial intelligence, shunning other commonly used tools such as laser detection. Musk's method is to take real-time readings from a camera that is fed into an artificial intelligence system built around data collected over the years by Tesla sensors.
torquenews.com

Lucid Motors' Secret Weapon and Tesla's Mistakes

Lucid Motors has a great battery technology, short sellers have zero share available left to short and lucid has a secret weapon. Lucid Motors has the best Battery Technology in their respective industry and that is just one of the reasons that they will succeed far past many of the other Electric Vehicle startups. For this reason, Lucid should be valued as a technology company because the Electric Vehicle race is about Technology. Furthermore, Lucid and other Electric Vehicle companies are continuing to be valued and given ratings by auto analysts who missed the Tesla run up. Some of the auto analysts understand what some of the Electric Vehicle companies can achieve, but others are flat out wrong about the industry. Electric Vehicles and Renewable Energy’s are the future, and Lucid will be right there with Tesla as the leader of both industries.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
tennesseestar.com

Tesla Recalls 475,000 Cars over Safety Concerns

Tesla issued recalls for nearly half a million Model S and Model 3 vehicles over potential safety concerns resulting from malfunctioning trunk technology, Barron’s reported. The recalls, submitted on Dec. 21 to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), are for issues related to opening and closing the trunk in around 355,000 Model 3 cars and for a misaligned front trunk latch assembly in roughly 120,000 Model S vehicles, Barron’s reported.
NBC News

What's ahead for the auto industry in 2022?

From shortages of crucial semiconductor chips to shutdowns at major assembly plants, plus sky-rocketing car prices and empty dealerships, 2021 was a year to remember for auto manufacturers and consumers alike. But there was also a surge in sales of electric vehicles, and an increasing shift from sedans to SUVs and pickup trucks.
Mysuncoast.com

Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill

(CNN) - A Tesla owner from Finland decided to blow up his car rather than pay an estimated $22,000 to replace the battery. Tuomas Katainen was beyond finished with his 2013 Tesla Model S after he received the repair estimate. He had to ask himself which would be better: a working Tesla or 66 pounds of dynamite exploding. He chose the latter.
