ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Keanu Reeves reportedly in talks to star in ‘The Devil in the White City’

By Darel Jevens
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“John Wick” star Keanu Reeves is getting ready to tell another bloody tale as a star of “The Devil in the White City.”. Deadline reports that the actor is negotiating a deal for the...

chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
digitalspy.com

Leonardo DiCaprio had an issue with Meryl Streep nudity in Netflix movie

Anchorman and Vice director Adam McKay is back with a new satirical comedy movie coming to Netflix. Titled Don't Look Up, it stars huge names including Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio as two low-level astronomers, Meryl Streep as the President of the United States, and Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Evans, Ariana Grande and more in other roles.
MOVIES
Popculture

Ben Affleck's New Movie Going Straight to Streaming After Being Pulled From Theatrical Slate

One of Ben Affleck's next movies will only be released on streaming platforms after Disney pulled the project from its release schedule earlier this month. Deep Water, an erotic thriller co-starring No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, was scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 14. It was directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lynne and is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel.
MOVIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
Popculture

Chris Evans to Reportedly Play Legendary Actor in High-Profile Movie

Captain America star Chris Evans is reportedly in talks to star in a movie about Gene Kelly, the iconic musical movie star of Singin' In The Rain. The news comes just weeks after another Marvel Studios star, Tom Holland, confirmed he was going to make a movie about Kelly's contemporary, Fred Astaire, for Sony. The Kelly project is based on an idea Evans came up with himself, reports Deadline.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
NME

Nicolas Cage doesn’t like to be referred to as an “actor”

Nicolas Cage has said he doesn’t like to be referred to as an “actor” and instead would rather be known as a “thespian”. The Face/Off star made the comment while speaking on the latest episode of the Variety Awards Circuit podcast, despite admitting it risks him “sounding like a pretentious a-hole”.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

After ‘Spider-Man,’ Tom Holland Could Fill Hollywood’s Void of Millennial Leading Men

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” shows that movie theaters can still be a major power at a time when streaming services have seemingly taken over the world. The instant box office smash also launches Tom Holland, the 25-year-old British actor whose peppy, quippy and youthful take on the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man gives the comic-book epic its zip and heart, into the top ranks of Hollywood stars. His central performance was a key ingredient in the film’s outsized success, reaping $260 million stateside over the weekend. After five days in theaters, the superhero film is sitting pretty with $328 million domestically and $750...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Calls Keanu Reeves ‘Quiet and Private’

When Bridget Moynahan isn’t portraying Erin Reagan on Blue Bloods she has the honor of being Keanu Reeve’s wife in the John Wick series. While her character is dead, Moynahan has played the role of Helen via flashbacks in the series. She hasn’t been in the last installment, but she still has a good relationship with her costar Reeves. We aren’t sure if she will be in the fourth movie which will debut in 2023.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Burnham
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Martin Scorsese
Deadline

Ridley Scott Chooses Vanessa Kirby To Play Josephine Opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Napoleon In Apple Epic ‘Kitbag’

EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Kirby is Ridley Scott’s choice to play Empress Josephine opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Napoleon in Kitbag, the historical drama for Apple that begins production this spring. She will replace Jodie Comer, who exited the project over scheduling. Her reps are negotiating a deal for Kirby, who is coming off an Oscar nomination for her gut-wrenching performance in Pieces of a Woman. Scripted by Scott’s All the Money in the World collaborator David Scarpa, Kitbag explores Bonaparte’s origins and his swift, told through the lens of his addictive and often volatile relationship with the Empress. Scott and Kevin Walsh are...
MOVIES
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actor – Can Bradley Cooper Become the Fifth Winner With Less Than 10 Minutes of Screen Time?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Matrix Star Would "Love" to Join Keanu Reeves in the John Wick Franchise

In 2017's John Wick: Chapter 2, audiences saw actor Keanu Reeves reunite with his former The Matrix co-star Laurence Fishburne, but that might not be the only Matrix reunion in the cards for the franchise, with Trinity actor Carrie-Anne Moss recently professing her love for the films and expressing her interest in joining the series. Moss isn't the only one in favor of the idea, as Reeves also expressed his enthusiasm at working with Moss again in another franchise. John Wick: Chapter 4 wrapped production earlier this year, though with each installment seeing the franchise grow in popularity, Moss could surely join the series with a fifth installment. The Matrix Resurrections is in theaters and on HBO Max now.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Devil#Assassin#Film Star
Cars 108

Keanu Reeves Reveals the Real Story Behind ‘Sad Keanu’ Meme

Eleven years later, Keanu Reeves finally revealed the story behind the "Sad Keanu" meme. While appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the actor explained the actual circumstances behind the 2010 photo of him seemingly sulking on a park bench that went viral over a decade ago. When asked if he was actually sad at the moment the gloomy-looking paparazzi snapshot was taken, Reeves revealed that no, he wasn't actually sad.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVOvermind

How Keanu Reeves Really Felt During The “Sad Keanu” Picture

If you’ve spent a significant amount of time on the internet over the last decade or so, there’s a very good chance you’ve seen the “Sad Keanu” picture. In the photo, Keanu Reeves is seen sitting on a park bench with a somber expression on his face. Since going viral in 2010, the picture has been memefied countless times and it has become a memorable part of online pop culture. However, even after all of these years, people didn’t actually know what was going on at that moment to make Keanu so sad. Recently, though, he has decided to open up about the picture and share exactly what he was dealing with that day. Many people may be surprised to know that the story behind the picture isn’t even close to what they thought. Keep reading to see how Keanu Reeves was really feeling in the infamous Sad Keanu picture.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in January

Netflix is wiping the slate clean in the New Year and saying goodbye to a number of TV shows and movies in January. Post-apocalyptic action-drama Snowpiecer, from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, leaves on the first of the month. The 2013 movie, which stars Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer, Tilda Swinton, Ed Harris, Jamie Bell, John Hurt and frequent Bong collaborator Song Kang-ho, centers on a train housing the last remnants of humanity as it circles the globe. When the train’s tail-section passengers decide to fight back against the Snowpiercer’s violent and oppressive class-car system, their battle with the elite changes the...
TV SHOWS
Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago, IL
6K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The hardest-working paper in America.

 https://chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy