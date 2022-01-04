ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids Bridal Show returning to DeVos Place

By Michele DeSelms
 4 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Bridal Show returns to DeVos Place later this month, featuring everything a bride and groom will need to plan their wedding.

From the ring to the honeymoon, show coordinator Stacey Nelson says it’s “one-stop shopping” for couples.

More than 100 vendors are scheduled to take part in the 52nd annual event, which includes a fashion show by America’s Bride and Bunny Tuxedos.

The two-day show takes place on Jan. 14 and Jan. 15. Brides get in for free by registering at GRBridalShow.com . Friends and family members can buy tickets at the door for $10.

