Oklahoma State

Clemson’s Bates to join Oklahoma staff

By Pete Yanity
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

Less than three weeks after being announced as Clemson’s new assistant head coach, Todd Bates is becoming a co-defensive coordinator at Oklahoma, it was confirmed Monday.

Bates reunites with new Sooners head coach Brent Venables, who he worked under the past five seasons at Clemson as defensive tackles coach.

Bates was also Clemson’s recruiting coordinator.

Bates becomes the fourth Clemson assistant coach from this past season to either leave for another job or retire.

There was no immediate comment from Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney about the move.

Clemson makes hiring of Eason as DL coach official

CLEMSON, S.C. — Head Coach Dabo Swinney and Clemson Football announced today that Nick Eason has been named Defensive Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Tackles Coach. The hire was officially approved by the Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee on Friday morning. A veteran of 17 combined NFL seasons as a player and coach, Eason will […]
NFL
Gamecocks rally past LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Aliyah Boston had 19 points and 18 rebounds, and top-ranked South Carolina beat No. 13 LSU 66-60 on Thursday night, ending the Tigers’ 13-game winning streak. Zia Cooke scored 17 points and Destanni Henderson had 16 for the Gamecocks (14-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference), who have won two straight since losing in overtime at Missouri in […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
Former USC QB Brown lands at new school

Former South Carolina quarterback Jason Brown announced Thursday evening via Twitter he’ll finish his career at Virginia Tech in his home state. Brown, from Fredericksburg, Virginia, left USC after one season. He played in seven games but was vital in wins over Florida and Auburn that helped turn their fortunes. He threw for 721 yards […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
Gould steps down at Travelers Rest

Ray Gould has stepped down as head football coach at Travelers Rest High School after eight seasons guiding the Devildogs. Gould tells 7 Sports he intends to enter private business. He arrived at the Greenville County school in 2014 after coaching on the high school level in Florida. Gould posted a 32-47 record during his […]
Weekends At The Well return for Furman

Furman will resume its Weekends At The Well Saturday with a men’s and women’s double header. The Furman women face Western Carolina at 1pm at the downtown Greenville arena. The men battle Mercer at 4pm, the first of three games in the building this season. The school played three men’s and one women’s game there […]
PC falls in Big South opener

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Demetric Horton had a career-high 26 points as North Carolina A&T beat Presbyterian 65-57. Winston Hill led the Blue Hose on Wednesday night with 19 points. (For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Automated Insights.)
GREENSBORO, NC
Furman edges UNCG

Greensboro, N.C. – Mike Bothwell scored a game high 20 points to lead three Paladins in double figures Wednesday evening as the Furman men’s basketball team held on for a 58-54 victory over the UNC Greensboro Spartans from the Greensboro Coliseum. Furman improves to 10-6 overall and 2-1 in the SoCon, while UNC Greensboro drops to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Wofford falls against Chattanooga

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Sophomores Max Klesmit and Sam Godwin led the Terriers with a pair of 22 and 17-point efforts, respectively, as the Wofford men’s basketball team fell in a physical, hard-fought matchup to Chattanooga (12-3, 2-0 SoCon) at the Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium on Wednesday night, 75-67. Trailing by one possession with 10 minutes left, […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

