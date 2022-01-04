ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Wojo: Lions need to draft a defense more than a quarterback

Detroit News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit — After an eye-opening football weekend, we’ve gained some clarity. We now know the Lions will pick first or second in the draft, and based on needs and availability,...

Detroit News

Detroit News predictions: Lions vs. Packers

James Hawkins, John Niyo, Justin Rogers and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer predictions for Sunday's Lions-Packers game at Ford Field (1 p.m., Fox/97.1). ► James Hawkins: On paper, the Packers don’t have much to play for in the finale. They’ve already locked up the NFC’s No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the playoffs, but they still could play their starters for a quarter or two. The scrappy Lions, on the other hand, will be hungry to end the season on a high note. That’ll show in the second half when Amon-Ra St. Brown helps lead the charge past Green Bay’s backups. Lions, 21-20.
NFL
FanSided

Detroit Lions rumors: Baker Mayfield is not a solution to quarterback ‘problem’

The Detroit Lions will be somewhere in the market for a quarterback this offseason, but Baker Mayfield is a potential problem far more than he’s a solution for them. The Detroit Lions, via a draft pick, a downspout free agent signing or even a trade of some sort, will be somewhere in the mix for a quarterback this offseason. Jared Goff is all but certainly going to at least enter next season as the starter, but he’s not the long-term answer.
NFL
AL.com

Detroit Lions waive former Alabama defensive back

The Detroit Lions got Saivion Smith off waivers on Dec. 14 with their secondary struggling with COVID-19. With its defensive backs off the reserve list now, Detroit returned the former Alabama cornerback to the waiver wire on Thursday. When the Lions claimed Smith, they had six defensive backs on reserve/COVID-19...
NFL
Detroit News

Ranking the Lions' impending unrestricted free agents

Allen Park — Turnover is an inevitable component of professional sports, particularly in the NFL, where it's not uncommon for a third of the roster to change between seasons. Entering the second offseason of a rebuild, the Detroit Lions will be looking to stack upon the foundation general manager...
NFL
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Nice gig: Vikings QB gets cut day after Packer game, gets $50k check

(WFRV) – Talk about a dream job, imagine working for six days and getting handed a check for over $50,000. Well, that is what happened to a Minnesota Vikings quarterback one day after the team got crushed by the Green Bay Packers. One day after the Green Bay Packers walloped the Minnesota Vikings 37-10, third-string […]
NFL
The Spun

Report: Jim Harbaugh Would Be Interested In 1 NFL Job – If It Was Open

Last year, Michigan Wolverines fans thought it was time to move on from head coach Jim Harbaugh. Just a year later, Harbaugh took the team to College Football Playoff berth and now his stock is as high as it’s ever been. According to a new report from the Athletic, Harbaugh might be “tempted” to leave Michigan for the NFL.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama assistant coach linked to potential Michigan opening

One of the biggest college football news stories of Monday was a report that Jim Harbaugh is tempted to leave Michigan for a return to the NFL. If Harbaugh indeed leaves his alma mater, an Alabama assistant is already being linked to UM. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg tweeted Monday, “If Harbaugh...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team Should Hire Jim Harbaugh

It’s been reported this week that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will consider a move back to the NFL this offseason. Moments ago, Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on Harbaugh’s coaching future. While there’s no guarantee Harbaugh will leave Ann Arbor this offseason, Cowherd believes...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Troy Aikman has surprising take on NFC playoff favorite

The Green Bay Packers are favored to win the Super Bowl with one week left in the regular season, but Troy Aikman has not been as impressed with them as many others have. Aikman discussed the NFC playoff picture during an appearance on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” this week. He was asked about the Dallas Cowboys’ chances of winning the Super Bowl, and he expressed optimism about the situation his former team is facing. Part of the reason for that is Aikman is not quite buying into all the hype surrounding the Packers.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Tragic Turn: Cowboys Ex Aldon Smith in Court on Serious Charges

FRISCO - Former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith is in trouble again as his life continues to teeter toward tragedy. Smith, who last played at a high level for a short time with the Dallas Cowboys - an attempt to rejuvenate his NFL career following a five-year layoff due to legal and behavioral issues - is heading to court because of his involvement in a serious accident.
FRISCO, TX
ClutchPoints

Dalvin Cook gets brutally honest on Mike Zimmer, Vikings’ murky future

Rumors have recently swirled around Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer’s future and the future of the organization as a whole. With the Vikings eliminated from the playoffs, it’s the second straight year that Minnesota will be watching the postseason from home. With rumors swirling, Minnesota star halfback Dalvin Cook had a brutally honest take on Zimmer and the future of the Vikings.
NFL

