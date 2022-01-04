Elizabeth Holmes found guilty on four counts of fraud

Elizabeth Holmes, founder of the failed blood testing startup Theranos, now awaits sentencing after being found guilty of four of 11 charges of fraud Monday. Holmes, 37, left the San Jose, California, courtroom through a side door after the verdict was read in the case, which was closely scrutinized as a commentary on Silicon Valley. She was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She was found not guilty on four other counts. The jury was unable to reach a verdict on three counts, which were set aside for later.
