Elizabeth Holmes found guilty on four counts of fraud

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes still sits in doubt as to whether she will face legal recourse for multiple charges of wire fraud related to $945 million in investments in her medical tech house of cards. Jurors have spent six days deliberating her culpability in allegedly defrauding super-rich investors and venture capitalists to build Theranos into a media darling valued at one time as a $9 billion startup. Those six days come at the end of six years of debate around Holmes’ and other Theranos executives’ practices as the company’s vision for its flagship Edison machine, famed for Holmes’ claim that it would be able to run a myriad of medical tests with one drop of blood, never materialized.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO