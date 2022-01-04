ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Elizabeth Holmes found guilty on four counts of fraud

NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was convicted of four federal fraud...

www.nbcnews.com

buzzfeednews.com

Elizabeth Holmes Could Have Fled The Sinking Ship Of Theranos, But Instead “She Believed In This Technology,” Her Lawyers Argued

Elizabeth Holmes’ legal team portrayed failed Silicon Valley entrepreneur as a confident leader who, even as her doomed startup Theranos crashed and burned, stuck with her belief in the now-discredited blood-testing technology as they turned the fraud case over to jurors on Friday. “At the first sign of trouble...
TheStreet

How Much Did Elizabeth Holmes Make From Theranos Scheme?

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, whose net worth plummeted from $4.5 billion to zero according to a Forbes report in 2016, on Monday was found guilty by a federal jury in San Jose, Calif., on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud against Theranos' investors.
FOXBusiness

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes: Inside her weird lifestyle

The trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes put on display several false claims made by the one-time Silicon Valley darling during her time leading the tech startup, and it also brought forth some bizarre details about her lifestyle. Her most obvious quirk when she emerged in the spotlight after dropping...
Paste Magazine

The Theranos Trial Only Cares about the Billionaires Deceived by Elizabeth Holmes and Not the Patients

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes still sits in doubt as to whether she will face legal recourse for multiple charges of wire fraud related to $945 million in investments in her medical tech house of cards. Jurors have spent six days deliberating her culpability in allegedly defrauding super-rich investors and venture capitalists to build Theranos into a media darling valued at one time as a $9 billion startup. Those six days come at the end of six years of debate around Holmes’ and other Theranos executives’ practices as the company’s vision for its flagship Edison machine, famed for Holmes’ claim that it would be able to run a myriad of medical tests with one drop of blood, never materialized.
Business Insider

Juror from Elizabeth Holmes trial says it was tough to convict the former Theranos CEO because she was 'so likable, with such a positive dream'

A juror from Elizabeth Holmes' trial told ABC News the jury "respected Elizabeth's belief in her technology." Juror No. 6 said the Theranos founder came across as "likable," which made convicting her difficult. Holmes was convicted on four fraud-related charges and acquitted on four others, with the jury deadlocked on...
Radar Online.com

Revealed: Elizabeth Holmes' Texts To Ex-Lover & Business Partner Show Endearing Relationship — Before Things Quickly Turned Sour

Text messages from 2014 and 2015 between Elizabeth Holmes and her former lover, Theranos business partner, and alleged sexual abuser Sunny Balwani were revealed as evidence in the newly found convict’s federal trial, and they show a promising couple before both their personal and professional lives quickly took a dramatic turn for the worse.
Reuters

U.S. jury reaches verdict in Theranos trial, to be read soon

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. jury in Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' fraud trial said on Monday it has reached a unanimous verdict. It will be read shortly. Prosecutors said Holmes, 37, swindled private investors between 2010 and 2015 by convincing them that Theranos' small machines could run a range of tests with a few drops of blood from a finger prick.
Boston Globe

What happens next to Elizabeth Holmes

Elizabeth Holmes, founder of the failed blood testing startup Theranos, now awaits sentencing after being found guilty of four of 11 charges of fraud Monday. Holmes, 37, left the San Jose, California, courtroom through a side door after the verdict was read in the case, which was closely scrutinized as a commentary on Silicon Valley. She was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She was found not guilty on four other counts. The jury was unable to reach a verdict on three counts, which were set aside for later.
goodmorningamerica.com

EXCLUSIVE: Juror speaks out after convicting Elizabeth Holmes

By the end of day three of deliberations in the Elizabeth Holmes trial, the jury had already decided to find the fallen Theranos founder guilty of defrauding investors who had poured millions of dollars into the Silicon Valley blood-testing startup, according to one juror who spoke with ABC News in an exclusive interview.
CBS San Francisco

Guilty Verdicts for Elizabeth Holmes Could Impact Other Silicon Valley Start-Ups

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — The implosion of Elizabeth Holmes’s company Theranos coupled with this week’s guilty verdict in her federal fraud trial has sent shockwaves through Silicon Valley. The events have also shone a spotlight on a culture that can often be brash and prides itself on delivering breakthrough technologies at breakneck speeds “This hasn’t only been Elizabeth Holmes on trial. This has been Silicon Valley on trial,” said Joint Venture Silicon Valley President and CEO Russell Hancock. Hancock says the verdict may force tech innovators to be a little more buttoned-down and reign in some of the more over-the-top claims sometimes made...
bloomberglaw.com

Elizabeth Holmes Will Likely Land in Cushy, Fenceless Prison (1)

Elizabeth Holmes , once hailed as the youngest female self-made billionaire and an emblem of Silicon Valley entrepreneurship, will probably spend the next few years in a cushy minimum-security prison camp with access to activities like crafting or tennis, and no perimeter fence. The 37-year-old Stanford University dropout was found.
WFMZ-TV Online

Holmes Trial

Former Theranos CEO Holmes convicted of fraud and conspiracy. Elizabeth Holmes has been convicted of duping investors into believing her startup Theranos had developed a revolutionary medical device that could detect a multitude of diseases and conditions from a few drops of blood. The case exposed Silicon Valley’s culture of hubris and hype. A jury convicted the 37-year-old on two counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud after seven days of deliberation. The verdict followed a three-month trial featuring dozens of witnesses — including Holmes herself. She now faces up to 20 years in prison for each count, although legal experts say she is unlikely to receive the maximum sentence.
