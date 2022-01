STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul is imploring people seeking COVID-19 tests to go to testing sites instead of hospital emergency rooms. During her COVID brief on Friday, the governor revealed that nearly 20% of all emergency room patients across New York over the past 24 hours have been people who were solely there to receive a COVID test. Regions with the highest rates of people only there to test were the Finger Lakes (32%), Mohawk Valley (30%), Central New York (25%), and New York City (20%).

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO