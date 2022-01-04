ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

UNM’s COVID vaccine or negative test requirement take effect at The Pit

By Alyssa Bitsie, Annalisa Pardo
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After canceled games last week, Monday night is the first time UNM’s new vaccine rules for The Pit will be put into action. Fans will need their vaccination cards or a negative test to get inside the arena. Monday’s game against UNLV starts at 7 p.m. and doors are opening up an hour and a half early before so staff at The Pit can make sure the new entry policy is implemented as seamlessly as possible.

“It’s all we can do to keep student-athletes safe, to keep the fan base safe, and keep the community safe. That’s our main goals,” said Deputy Athletic Director David Williams last month.

UNM made the announcement about the new COVID protocol at The Pit last month after the athletic department met with school leadership and medical experts amid the rise in COVID cases and the omicron variant. Fans will have to show their vaccine card or test before going through a line to get their game ticket scanned. A booster shot is not required.

The Lobos are also partnering with Southwest Labs to bring free, on-site testing on the north side of The Pit. Officials are expecting it to take guests about 20 minutes to get tested and results.

For the women’s games, the Lobos sell about 4,200 tickets and they say they’re on track for that for Monday’s game. Of course, the Lobo women were supposed to play at The Pit last week and that was supposed to be the first time the new COVID policy would be put to the test but the game was postponed less than an hour before the doors opened after COVID issues on the opponent’s team.

The men’s team is scheduled for its first conference home game on Saturday against Utah State. Kids under 12 years of age can still get into the game regardless of their vaccination status.

