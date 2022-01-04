This classic Topeka restaurant has new owners

TOPEKA (KSNT)– A restaurant that has been in Topeka for nearly 3 decades got new ownership on December 15th.

Joe Sessel and Kevin Dunford are the new co-owners of Paisano’s Ristorante and are excited to put their ambitious business plan to work.

KSNT sat down with Sessel, who said he brought his prom date to Paisano’s when he was in high school. He says that the restaurant is a staple in the community.

He and his partner took to Facebook to say that even though they are understaffed at the moment, they are committed to giving their customers the best experience possible.

“People come here not just to shove food down their throats…they come here for an experience,” said Sessel. “They come here because, in Topeka, this is what you do on a Friday night. You come out and you have dinner with your friends and your family and you engage with people.”

He explained that he and Dunford have a lot of new additions to the restaurant planned like; a Scotch bar, a variety of new wines to add to the menu and a specialized cocktail list.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.