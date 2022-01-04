ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

This classic Topeka restaurant has new owners

By Katie Garceran
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QJEB4_0dbxOLzR00

TOPEKA (KSNT)– A restaurant that has been in Topeka for nearly 3 decades got new ownership on December 15th.

Joe Sessel and Kevin Dunford are the new co-owners of Paisano’s Ristorante and are excited to put their ambitious business plan to work.

So you caught a fish in Kansas, is it safe to eat?

KSNT sat down with Sessel, who said he brought his prom date to Paisano’s when he was in high school. He says that the restaurant is a staple in the community.

He and his partner took to Facebook to say that even though they are understaffed at the moment, they are committed to giving their customers the best experience possible.

“People come here not just to shove food down their throats…they come here for an experience,” said Sessel. “They come here because, in Topeka, this is what you do on a Friday night. You come out and you have dinner with your friends and your family and you engage with people.”

He explained that he and Dunford have a lot of new additions to the restaurant planned like; a Scotch bar, a variety of new wines to add to the menu and a specialized cocktail list.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 3

Related
KSNT News

Kansas Fairs & Festivals Convention is in Topeka this weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Annual Kansas Fairs and Festivals Convention is going on this weekend at the Downtown Ramada Inn and Convention Center. The annual convention is a gathering of County Fair Organizers, Professional Entertainment Managers, Rodeo Suppliers, Tractor Pull Promoters and more. The Convention started Friday morning with a board meeting, a trade show, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

It’s circus time in Topeka, elephants returning

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Arab Shrine Circus is coming back after a year’s hiatus due to COVID. The circus said it’s coming back and this year the circus will have elephants. The Arab Shrine Circus will be returning to Stormont Vail Events Center on February 25, 26, and 27 with five performances. The performances will […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Dino Days tickets are now available

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Tickets for Topeka’s “Dino Days” are now available. “Topeka Dino Days” is a city-wide, multi-exhibit experience coming in 2022. The exhibits will feature creatures from the prehistoric era. Visit Topeka made the project announcement at Great Overland Station, which is expected to bring four different dinosaur exhibits to the capital city. The […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Harvester’s, Manhattan food distribution canceled

MANHATTAN (KSNT) — This Friday’s Harvester’s food distribution at Westview Community Church has been canceled due to extreme temperatures. Harvester’s hosts a food distribution drive the first Friday of each month at the Westview Community Church. The next drive will take place Friday, Feb. 4 from 10-11 a.m.
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Food & Drinks
State
Kansas State
Kansas State
Kansas Restaurants
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Restaurants
Topeka, KS
Lifestyle
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Kansas State
Kansas Food & Drinks
KSNT News

Topeka High: No plans to cut dance program

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka High School said it has no plans to cut any programs after a mother voiced concerns on KSNT News. With her daughter involved in the school’s dance team, Lisa Chappell said she was concerned the program would shut down because it didn’t have enough members. While the school’s principal and athletic […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Ronald McDonald statue vandalized after man tries to steal it

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Who would want a life-sized statue of Ronald McDonald? One man decided that he couldn’t do without it on Friday when he broke the helpless clown’s leg off during an attempted theft of the statue and the bench it sat on. According to a Facebook post from the Ronald McDonald House Charities […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Local therapy dog representing Topeka in national competition

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local therapy dog is representing Topeka in a national competition this weekend. Stryker and his owner Jon Antrim are on Topeka’s American/Global Medical Response dog therapy team. They’re participating in the Puppies at the Playoff Championship in Indianapolis as “ruff-er-ees.” Dogs will play football in the event while raising awareness for […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

501 going remote? Not likely

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With concerns about Omicron and hospitals reaching capacity, Topeka Public Schools leaders answered questions of how the district will handle the rise in cases. Thursday evening 501 held a board meeting over zoom regarding the upcoming semester. When asked about the prospect of going remote again, this was what Superintendent Tiffany Anderson […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Fish#Food Drink#Scotch
KSNT News

A Kansas small town crime is creating big problems

READING (KSNT) – A vandalism incident is creating a lot of headaches for people living in and around Reading, Kansas. That’s not because of the damage that needs cleaned up, but because of the long term implications that could come from it. Reading’s downtown consists of a café, a Church, a bank, the Fire Department, […]
READING, KS
KSNT News

Topeka man rescued from fire Friday morning

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka firefighters responding to a North Topeka mobile home fire rescued a man from the inside of the home. Firefighters were called just after 4 a.m. on Friday to the home at 1328 NE Quincy. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. While the cause of the fire is […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KSNT News

Winning Kansas lottery ticket waiting to be claimed

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One Kansas Lottery player has won $25,000 a year for life in Thursday’s Lucky for Life drawing. The winning ticket matched all five numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, to win. The winning numbers were 8 – 10 – 12 – 17 – 23 Lucky Ball 10. The winning ticket was sold […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Water main break causes damage to Manhattan High classrooms overnight

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A water main break is impacting classes at a local high school. According to Manhattan High Principal Mike Dorst, the water break happened early Friday morning just after midnight and caused water damage to a large section of the school. The water main break impacted three levels, spanning from the east side […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
898K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy