2021 was certainly much better than 2020. First, it allowed us a bit of a respite from the isolation of 2020, especially for those of us who got vaccinated. I, for one, was thrilled. On the date that my vaccinations were deemed effective, I had a cleaning crew clean my entire house! I never expected that in my 80s I would have the major responsibility for the housework and gardening. I admit it was good for me. I learned that it can be rewarding, but not rewarding enough that I am willing to do it ad infinitum (or to the grave). I am grateful to have the means to pay someone to clean twice a month. I still do the gardening, with a little help from the grandsons and husband.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO