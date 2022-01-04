Rape trial begins in Lima courtroom

From left, defense attorney Thomas Lucente and Timothy Boedicker, 42, listen to testimony Monday in his trial on three counts of rape and three counts of sexual battery. J Swygart | The Lima News

LIMA — The trial of an Allen County man charged with rape and sexual battery against a young girl got underway Monday in Allen County Common Pleas Court.

Timothy Boedicker, 42, of Delphos, was indicted by an Allen County grand jury in September 2020 on 14 counts of rape and 14 counts of sexual battery, felonies of the first and second degrees, respectively. In February, the grand jury returned indictments charging Boedicker with another three counts of rape and two third-degree felony counts of unlawful sexual conduct with the same underage female.

In a last-minute decision late last week, Boedicker waived his right to a jury trial and elected to have a bench trial, with Judge Terri Kohlrieser being to sole trier of facts.

In another 11th-hour development, the start of the trial was delayed briefly Monday as Kohlrieser ruled to uphold a motion by the state of Ohio to combine the two cases against Boedicker and to dismiss all but six counts in the two indictments. As a result of the ruling, the Delphos man is now charged with three counts of rape and three counts of sexual battery.

The young girl who alleged she was sexually assaulted as a 10-year-old in 2018 and then again in 2021 — both times by Boedicker, her mother’s husband at the time — was the first witness in the trial. She told of being subjected to digital vaginal penetration as well as the insertion of a sex toy into her vagina on separate occasions at a home on Dingledine Avenue in Lima in 2018 and in 2021 at the Lima Motel 6 motel.

During the alleged assaults in 2018, the young girl testified, her mother was in jail, and Boedicker had been left to care for the girl and her siblings.

According to notes from an emergency room nurse who examined the girl following the 2018 incidents, the alleged victim told specific details of the events.

“He (Boedicker) put his fingers in my na-na (vagina) and used mommy’s toy on me. He tried to put his pee pee into my na-na and made me touch his thing with my hand,” the young girl told the ER nurse.

The adult sex toy was sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for a DNA analysis. Hallie Dryer, BCI forensic scientist at the time, said the primary sources of DNA on the device were Boedicker and the girl’s mother.

Lima Police Department Juvenile Investigator Chad Kunkleman and LPD Patrolman George Caldwell each testified the girl’s mother reported the alleged incidents in 2018 to police. She said Boedicker got a room at the Motel 6, which was confirmed Monday by testimony from the motel manager. Boedicker denied taking the young girl to the motel.

Allen County Sheriff’s Detective Corey Hanjora was the final witness of the day Monday. Hanjora testified he observed, from a remote location via closed circuit television, an interview conducted by Children Services counselors, during which the alleged victim “disclosed multiple sexual assaults at several locations” and described Boedicker as her attacker.

Assistant Allen County Prosecutor Kyle Thines played for the court the video of an interview Hanjora conducted with Boedicker following his arrest on July 9, 2000.

During the 35-minute interview, Boedicker repeatedly denied any improper interaction with the girl.

“Did I take (her) to a motel room? No. I never even laid in a bed with her,” the defendant said.

“Have you ever been alone with her?” Hanjora asked.

“No,” Boedicker replied.