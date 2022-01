When an outstanding chief executive quits or otherwise departs, it’s generally time to sell the stock. It’s not just that they’ll be a hard act to follow; it’s also that almost inevitably there will have been a good deal of hype around his or her success, covering up for a multitude of long gestating operational and accounting challenges that will soon come tumbling out of the closet and have been left to the successor to confront.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO