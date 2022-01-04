ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Stricter return to campus plan for Marshall University

By Erin Noon
 4 days ago

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University students will return to campus a week from Monday. This semester’s COVID-19 return to campus plan is more strict than previous semesters.

Marshall first university to install PPE vending machines

Students were getting a COVID-19 test at the Student Center today because they need a negative test to return to campus.

Employees don’t need an initial one because of limited supplies. When students returned to campus in fall of 2021, only unvaccinated students needed to be tested before returning.

“Its one of those things where it’s like ‘everybody should’. If we’re going to make it like everyone should do it but in Marshall right now, the staff doesn’t have to. Just the students. Because they don’t have enough tests. It’s recommended that they do but the staff isn’t required,” said Mary Gillenwater and Tabby Collins, seniors at the University.

Vaccinations are not required but everyone needs to participate in a vaccine registry . If you respond that you are not vaccinated or choose not to disclose the information, you will be a part of a weekly poll that can randomly select you to be tested.

“Its honestly a lot different – I came from the University of Pikeville where it was a medical school and they were a lot more strict. I think it’s definitely necessary to test everyone before they come in just because of the rise of the new link of COVID that actually came out,” said Noah Marshall, who is transferring this semester.

And some students say, they’ll follow any guidelines, as long as they can continue with in-person instruction. “I believe the government says you need to have at least one face to face class for the visa so it will be much more complicated for international students because they cannot get a visa if it is completely online,” said Ahmet Oruc, a graduate and international student.

“Being virtual was really hard for me because I’m a person that, like, learns in a classroom and so when we went virtual it was really hard, so I’m glad to like be in a classroom, but its also like a double-edged sword because you get a higher risk for infection so it’s really hard.”

Tabby Collins, Senior at Marshall University

Masks are required for everyone in all indoor spaces on university property, regardless of vaccination status.

Tomorrow morning, Marshall’s Health and Safety Task Force meets. We’ll keep you updated if any changes are made to the current protocols.

