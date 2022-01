Two of the top teams in the NBA face off Friday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-Nets prediction and pick. Many consider this to be the top two teams in the Eastern Conference. The defending champs Milwaukee Bucks will hit the road and take on the Brooklyn Nets (who will not have Kyrie Irving). Irving made his season debut last time out in the win over the Indiana Pacers. He was the talk of the game but Kevin Durant dropped 39 points to spoil all the Irving fun. The Nets are just one game ahead of the Bucks in the standings and these two teams will likely face off in the playoffs this year. The Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo matchup will be very exciting to watch if Antetokounmpo does indeed play.

NBA ・ 9 HOURS AGO