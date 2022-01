One of the more dynamic local election campaign seasons in decades took shape Tuesday evening, as contests for three major town boards emerged from the annual town caucus. Dozens of voters filled the socially-distanced Reed Room in Town Hall, despite the ongoing pandemic. The caucus endorsed rules changes that eliminated nominating speeches and cut off acceptance remarks to two minutes. Select Board Chair Margot Fleischman, as expected, was chosen to preside, and explained that the rules changes were proposed “to get us in and out of here as quickly as possible.” Even so, with all the candidacies, the process still took an hour.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO