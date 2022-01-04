ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Knicks waive Denzel Valentine shortly after trading for him

By Mark W. Sanchez
NYPost
NYPost
 4 days ago

The Knicks added some money and back-of-the-roster intrigue, along with swapping a few draft rights, in a small three-way deal on Monday.

On a busy day of roster transactions, the Knicks traded for — and then quickly waived — swingman Denzel Valentine, who went from the Cavaliers to the Lakers to the Knicks in the deal that sent Rajon Rondo from Los Angeles to Cleveland. For the few hours Valentine was on the Knicks’ roster, they cleared space by waiving guard Wayne Selden, who had appeared in three games this season.

By jumping into the trade and momentarily acquiring Valentine, the Knicks picked up cash consideration, which reportedly amounted to about $1.1 million — a bit more than Valentine was owed, so a fiscally sound decision — and exchanged some future draft rights that likely will not pan out to much.

In the trade, the Knicks sent the rights to Louis Labeyrie — a 2014 second-round pick from France, selected by the Phil Jackson regime — to the Lakers in exchange for the rights to Wang Zhelin and Brad Newley. All of the international players are unlikely to make the jump to the NBA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UkC59_0dbxM5se00
Denzel Valentine drives to the basket.

Zhelin, a 2016 second-round pick, is playing in the Chinese Basketball Association, while Newley, 36, was a 2007 second-round pick who is playing in Australia’s National Basketball League.

So the Knicks saved some money and, in waiving both Valentine and Selden, cleared a roster spot. It is possible that slot goes to Ryan Arcidiacono, the former Villanova point guard who officially was welcomed on a 10-day contract Monday, ahead of the Knicks’ game Tuesday against the Pacers at the Garden.

Amid so much uncertainty at point guard — Derrick Rose is out likely until late February following surgery on his right ankle, and Kemba Walker is out indefinitely with a sore left knee after aggravating the surgically repaired knee Friday — Arcidiacono has a chance to stick.

The 27-year-old was averaging 12.7 points, eight assists and 5.7 rebounds in 32.2 minutes in six games with the Celtics’ G-League affiliate this year and had played his first four seasons in Chicago, where he did not overlap with Tom Thibodeau.

Arcidiacono has shot 43.1 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from 3 in 207 NBA games.

Walker will miss a third straight game since hurting his knee in warm-ups on Friday.

Big men Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims were cleared from the health and safety protocols, but both are questionable for the game for conditioning reasons.

Remaining on the COVID-19 list were Julius Randle and Nerlens Noel.

Indiana, meanwhile, listed eight players who would not take the court because of the protocols. The Knicks will dodge starters Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert as well as standout rookie Chris Duarte. Additionally out for the 14-23 Pacers are Isaiah Jackson, Jeremy Lamb, Kelan Martin, Goga Bitadze and T.J. Warren.

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Crazy Trade Lands Karl-Anthony Towns With Knicks

The New York Knicks are one of the few teams well positioned to make a blockbuster trade in the NBA. Their front office led by Leon Rose, Scott Perry and William Wesley has done a phenomenal job of bringing the organization back to relevance. For a long while, the Knicks...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Knicks have considered trades for 2 star players

The New York Knicks had a surprisingly strong campaign a year ago, providing some excitement with a playoff appearance. Some within the front office clearly want to capitalize on that momentum by trading for a star. The Knicks have internally considered a possible trade for Philadelphia 76ers outcast Ben Simmons,...
NBA
FanSided

5 trades to help the Knicks recapture their magic

The New York Knicks are back to disappointing fans after a rough first half of this season. However, there are a few superstar trades that could help them recapture the magic that sent them to the playoffs last season. It’s been a typical New York Knicks season, and that’s not...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
NBA Analysis Network

One Perfect Trade Target For New York Knicks To Pursue

The New York Knicks are a team that could use a bit of a shake-up in their lineup. We have seen some great basketball for them, as some people forget that they did start the season 5-1 out of the gate. Alas, it was short-lived, as the team has struggled to find the same formula for success as they did last NBA season.
NBA
SLAM

RJ Barrett Breaks Knicks Scoring Record Held By Kristaps Porzingis

RJ Barrett’s offensive performances this season mirror the overall success of the New York Knicks. Barrett’s roller-coaster ride offensively had gone from highs when he scored a dominant 35 points in front of his old college teammate, Zion Williamson, on the road against New Orleans to lows like being criticized by Coach Tom Thibodeau during his shooting slump.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Celtics make roster move after blowing 25-point lead vs. Knicks

The Boston Celtics lost to the New York Knicks in the most heartbreaking way possible on Thursday night: on a long, off-balance 3-pointer from RJ Barrett after blowing a 25-point lead. It was a horrid loss that caused head coach Ime Udoka to doubt his team’s mental toughness. According...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelan Martin
Person
Denzel Valentine
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Caris Levert
Person
Nerlens Noel
Person
Tom Thibodeau
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Ryan Arcidiacono
Person
Phil Jackson
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Julius Randle
Larry Brown Sports

Former Lakers guard has harsh words for team, Russell Westbrook

One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Games#Cavaliers#Lakers#Villanova Point Guard#Pacers
thefocus.news

Who are Dirk Nowitzki's wife and children after Mavs legend's jersey retirement?

The Mavs legend had his No.41 jersey retired after the Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday. After the ceremony, we find out more about Dirk Nowitzki’s wife, Jessica Olsson, and their children. Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest international players the NBA has ever seen, and arguably the...
NBA
The Spun

2 Lakers Players Reportedly Being Made Available For Trades

Two Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly on the trading block as the deadline approaches. Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, LA is looking to move on from center DeAndre Jordan and/or wing Ken Bazemore in an effort to clear roster spots. “So they already offloaded a player in [Rajon] Rondo to...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry drops truth bomb on new injury

In the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry banged knees with a defender. The two-time MVP reacted to the collision instantly. During the next timeout, he got examined by the team trainers and continued to play through the pain. Curry finishing the game was...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Miami

The Los Angeles Lakers do not look like a team that will be competing for a title this NBA season. They are only 20-19, but as long as LeBron James is healthy, they cannot be counted out. Even at 37-years old, he is proving that age is just a number as he is as dominant as ever.
NBA
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy