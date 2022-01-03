ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans activate Julio Jones from the COVID-19 list

SportsGrid
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSports Illustrated’s John Glennon reports that the Titans have activated Julio Jones from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Without Jones, Tennessee put up a dominant 34-3 performance over the Dolphins in Week 17. A week before the demolition of the Dolphins, Jones only managed one reception for...

www.sportsgrid.com

