The rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce hailed as the "female Steve Jobs," Elizabeth Holmes has been found...

www.bbc.com

TheStreet

How Much Did Elizabeth Holmes Make From Theranos Scheme?

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, whose net worth plummeted from $4.5 billion to zero according to a Forbes report in 2016, on Monday was found guilty by a federal jury in San Jose, Calif., on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud against Theranos' investors.
FOXBusiness

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes: Inside her weird lifestyle

The trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes put on display several false claims made by the one-time Silicon Valley darling during her time leading the tech startup, and it also brought forth some bizarre details about her lifestyle. Her most obvious quirk when she emerged in the spotlight after dropping...
Elizabeth Holmes
Steve Jobs
Radar Online.com

Revealed: Elizabeth Holmes' Texts To Ex-Lover & Business Partner Show Endearing Relationship — Before Things Quickly Turned Sour

Text messages from 2014 and 2015 between Elizabeth Holmes and her former lover, Theranos business partner, and alleged sexual abuser Sunny Balwani were revealed as evidence in the newly found convict’s federal trial, and they show a promising couple before both their personal and professional lives quickly took a dramatic turn for the worse.
goodmorningamerica.com

EXCLUSIVE: Juror speaks out after convicting Elizabeth Holmes

By the end of day three of deliberations in the Elizabeth Holmes trial, the jury had already decided to find the fallen Theranos founder guilty of defrauding investors who had poured millions of dollars into the Silicon Valley blood-testing startup, according to one juror who spoke with ABC News in an exclusive interview.
Deadline

Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Found Guilty On Four Of 11 Counts, Faces Decades In Prison

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was convicted today on four of 11 charges related to her company’s failed blood-testing technology. A San Jose jury deliberated for nearly 50 hours over seven days before finding the disgraced former CEO guilty on three counts of fraud and one of conspiracy. Holmes was acquitted on four other charges, and jurors were unable to reach a verdict on three other fraud counts. Holmes, 37, who had pleaded not guilty to all 11 charges and testified in court, faces a maximum prison term of 80 years — two decades on each conviction — but is likely to serve...
beckershospitalreview.com

What Elizabeth Holmes' convictions mean for the health tech industry

As former Theranos CEO and founder Elizabeth Holmes was found guilty of fraud, the implications for the medical technology industry are coming into focus. Ms. Holmes founded the failed blood testing startup Theranos and was found guilty of four of 11 fraud charges Jan. 3. The company saw a dramatic rise and fall, as Ms. Holmes convinced investors Theranos was revolutionizing healthcare by its ability to perform multiple blood tests from a single drop of blood. Before the holes in the technology were exposed, the company's valuation was $9 billion.
buzzfeednews.com

Elizabeth Holmes Has Been Found Guilty Of Defrauding Investors With False Promises About Theranos’s Blood-Testing Technology

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who sought to revolutionize healthcare with a device she claimed could make medical diagnoses using just a fingerprick of blood, has been found guilty of engaging in a multi-million dollar scheme to defraud investors by making misleading and false statements about the technology’s capabilities. The...
Fox News

Elizabeth Holmes had media buzz, not a business. These are her unindicted co-conspirators

The conviction of Elizabeth Holmes in four out of 11 counts was a measured verdict by the jury which spent weeks combing through the debris from her epic fall. Indeed, as with other high-profile cases in 2021, this jury showed our system at the best in carefully deliberating and reaching balanced conclusions. The jury saw criminal fraud in Holmes's dealings with investors while rejecting such claims with regard to patients. (The jury also hung on three counts).
