The rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes

As former Theranos CEO and founder Elizabeth Holmes was found guilty of fraud, the implications for the medical technology industry are coming into focus. Ms. Holmes founded the failed blood testing startup Theranos and was found guilty of four of 11 fraud charges Jan. 3. The company saw a dramatic rise and fall, as Ms. Holmes convinced investors Theranos was revolutionizing healthcare by its ability to perform multiple blood tests from a single drop of blood. Before the holes in the technology were exposed, the company's valuation was $9 billion.
