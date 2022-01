Alex Caruso has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan told reporters after the team's Wednesday practice. "I don’t know how long that will last, but he was unable to participate today," Donovan said. "It happened this morning (Wednesday) with all of our testing that the guys have to do. He’ll continue to test to get a little more accurate number of where his counts are and where he’s at right now. But he’ll have to stay there until we find out more."

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO