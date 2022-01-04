ALERT: Academy, Beverly Street closed due to accident
COLORADO SPRINGS — Due to a serious injury crash, Montebello Drive between Academy Blvd and Beverly Street is closed in both directions for the next several hours.
A ninety year old man was hit by a car and sustained serious injuries.
Pedestrians and motorists are asked to please avoid the area and drive safely.
