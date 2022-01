SAN JOSE (KPIX) — The implosion of Elizabeth Holmes’s company Theranos coupled with this week’s guilty verdict in her federal fraud trial has sent shockwaves through Silicon Valley. The events have also shone a spotlight on a culture that can often be brash and prides itself on delivering breakthrough technologies at breakneck speeds “This hasn’t only been Elizabeth Holmes on trial. This has been Silicon Valley on trial,” said Joint Venture Silicon Valley President and CEO Russell Hancock. Hancock says the verdict may force tech innovators to be a little more buttoned-down and reign in some of the more over-the-top claims sometimes made...

