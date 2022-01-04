Coffee with the Mayor and City Manager

Members of Powell City Council have selected Daniel Swartwout to serve as the City’s new mayor and Tom Counts as the vice mayor, both serving two-year terms. Mayor Swartwout has served on City Council since 2016. During his time on City Council, he has served as Vice Mayor (2020-2021) and Chairman of the Operations Committee. A lifelong Central Ohio resident, Dan has lived in Golf Village since 2004. He earned two degrees from The Ohio State University. In 1996, Dan received his Bachelor of Arts Magna Cum Laude. Then, in 2000, Dan earned his Juris Doctor Summa Cum Laude from the Moritz College of Law. Dan is married to Tasha, and they have one daughter.

POWELL, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO