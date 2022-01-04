ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Spider-Man Spinoff ‘Morbius’ Delays Release Date By Three Months

By Brent Lang
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

Comic book fans will have to wait a little longer to see one of Marvel Comics’ most iconic vampires bite into his big screen debut.

Sony Pictures will move the release of “ Morbius ” by three months, the studio said on Monday. The film, part of Sony’s Spider-Man cinematic universe (not to be confused with Disney’s MCU), will debut on April 1, 2022 instead of on Jan. 28.

It’s not the first time (or the second, or the third) that “Morbius” has had to postpone its red carpet premiere. The film was supposed to debut on July 10, 2020, but COVID-19 had other ideas. As the pandemic has raged, “Morbius” has cycled through release dates — at various points it has been scheduled to open on July 31, 2020, then March 19, 2021, then Oct. 8, 2021, and finally moving Jan. 21, 2022, before shifting yet again to the Jan. 28 date that it just vacated. Omicron is just the latest unexpected twist in a pandemic that just refuses to go away.

In its new release date, “Morbius” will face off against “Easter Sunday,” a comedy with Jimmy O. Yang, Jo Koy and Tiffany Haddish, as well as the Chris Pine thriller “The Contractor.”

Sony just scored massive box office successes with both “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” so it makes sense that it would try to give “Morbius” a longer runway at a time when the public health situation is complicating things. The studio is also planning another standalone spinoff based on Spidey villain Kraven the Hunter, so the stakes are high. Sony licenses the Spider-Man character and the rights to his various antagonists and allies from Marvel in a deal that pre-dates the comic book company’s major move into moviemaking and its acquisition by the Walt Disney Company.

In the film, Jared Leto plays antihero Michael Morbius, who attempts a desperate gamble in order to treat a rare blood discoed, one that makes him more familiar with a darkness inside of him. “Morbius” was directed by Daniel Espinosa and co-stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

After ‘Spider-Man,’ Tom Holland Could Fill Hollywood’s Void of Millennial Leading Men

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” shows that movie theaters can still be a major power at a time when streaming services have seemingly taken over the world. The instant box office smash also launches Tom Holland, the 25-year-old British actor whose peppy, quippy and youthful take on the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man gives the comic-book epic its zip and heart, into the top ranks of Hollywood stars. His central performance was a key ingredient in the film’s outsized success, reaping $260 million stateside over the weekend. After five days in theaters, the superhero film is sitting pretty with $328 million domestically and $750...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ to Flatten Star-Studded Espionage Thriller ‘The 355’ at the Box Office

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” will keep trouncing its competition at the domestic box office well into the new year. Though the first major release of 2022, Universal’s star-studded thriller “The 355,” is opening nationwide, Spidey will have no trouble staying atop the charts in its fourth weekend of release. Over the weekend, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is expected to add another $25 million to $27 million to its domestic tally. To date, the Sony Pictures movie has generated $627 million in North America, pushing past “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” ($620 million) and “The Avengers” ($623 million) become the eighth-highest grossing film...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Scream’ Red Carpet Premiere Scrapped Over Omicron Concerns (EXCLUSIVE)

Sorry, Sidney — Paramount Pictures is not moving forward with a planned red carpet premiere for the latest installment of the “Scream” franchise. Given the tidal wave of the omicron variant, the event originally scheduled for Jan. 11 will not proceed, a note to invited guests said on Thursday. The premiere was expected to convene horror icons Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette with their supporting cast and filmmaker collective Radio Silence (“Ready or Not”) in Los Angeles. Press- and radio-promoted screenings, as well as the wide theatrical release of the fifth title in the hit series created by Wes Craven,...
MOVIES
wmagazine.com

Zendaya and Tom Holland Say They’d Welcome Timothée Chalamet to the Spider-Verse

Thanks to on-screen and IRL couple Tom Holland and Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Way Home has set the record for the second highest box-office opening ever. Imagine the possibilities, then, if Marvel were to throw Timothée Chalamet into the mix. In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Zendaya and Holland made it clear that they’d be very much on board with the idea. In fact, they already have some ideas about how the Spider-Verse could fit him in.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Espinosa
Person
Adria Arjona
Person
Tyrese Gibson
Person
Jared Harris
Person
Chris Pine
Person
Jo Koy
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Al Madrigal
Person
Jared Leto
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Surprisingly Features Stan Lee After Cameos Were Banned

The latest entry into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), is breaking all kinds of records. From the biggest pandemic-era debut to netting Sony Pictures a sizeable sum in profit, Tom Holland’s most recent venture as the New York web-slinger has proven to be lucrative all around.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man’ Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire Reportedly Joined ‘No Way Home’ Without Hesitation

Every Marvel fan lost their excellent seeing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returns to the big screen as their iconic characters in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Critics and audiences praise Marvel for the fantastic writing of the three Spider-Men and how it propelled this Multiverse Marvel movie to stardom. Still, No Way Home screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers revealed a shocking revelation to this crossover.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tom Holland Reveals Jon Bernthal Smacked Him in the Face While Filming a Movie

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters next week, which means Tom Holland has been busy promoting the threequel. Thie week, the actor known for playing Peter Parker paid a visit to Hot Ones where he ate a bunch of spicy wings while talking about his career history and even recreated that famous Paul Rudd meme. He also spoke about making the movie Pilgrimage with another Marvel star, Jon Bernthal, and shared a hilarious set story.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

The Supreme Court May Cancel ‘Spider-Man’s Future

After Spider-Man world domination, the Supreme Court may intervene amid a series of copyright termination lawsuits. As Tom Holland leaves the web-slinger behind, there may come a point when Disney and Sony have to fight for their most lucrative characters. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) just made history when it...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Pictures#Release Dates#Spider Man Spinoff#Marvel Comics#Omicron#Spidey#The Walt Disney Company
epicstream.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Deleted Scene Featured Tony Stark's [SPOILERS]

Spider-Man: No Way Home almost had an emotional connection to the late Tony Stark!. There is little doubt that Spider-Man: No Way Home had an amazing cast of characters who came from other dimensions. However, it looks like the sequel almost had an unexpected yet touching connection to Peter Parker's beloved mentor. An Avengers: Endgame star has just confirmed that a deleted scene was supposed to somehow pay tribute to Tony Stark and highlight Iron Man's legacy.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Paul Feig Calls Out Sony’s Omission of His ‘Ghostbusters’ Film in Upcoming ‘Ultimate Collection’

When Sony announced plans to celebrate the “Ghostbusters” franchise and the DVD release of its recent “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” in 2022 by releasing an eight-disc box set called “Ghostbusters Ultimate Collection,” conspicuously absent from those eight discs is the Paul Feig–directed, female-fronted “Ghostbusters” that hit theaters in 2016. And Feig took to Twitter to (diplomatically) call out the omission. Feig’s film, which starred Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, and Melissa McCarthy, was famously the target of a misogynistic online campaign fueled by outrage that women were stepping into the iconic jumpsuits first worn by Bill Murray, Dan Ackroyd, Ernie Hudson, and...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Tom Holland Defends Superhero Movies — ‘They’re Real Art’

Everyone’s favorite interview question came up again during during a chat with The Hollywood Reporter about an Oscars Best Picture push for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” when star Tom Holland defended superhero movies as “real art.” Holland became the latest in a long list of A-listers weighing in on the topic of whether or not the genre movies are good for the industry, including Ridley Scott, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Martin Scorsese, who famously called Marvel movies “not cinema.” “You can ask [Martin] Scorsese ‘Would you want to make a Marvel movie?’ But he doesn’t know what it’s like because he’s never made one,” Holland...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NME

Jared Leto’s ‘Morbius’ delayed by another two months

The Jared Leto-starring Morbius has been delayed by another two months due to the surge in cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus and the ongoing success of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The third film in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (following Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage) was originally due...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Ghostbusters Afterlife’ on HBO Max Or Netflix?

If you’ve been sensing something strange in the neighborhood lately, you’d be right, because the new Ghostbusters movie, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, is now available to watch in the comfort of your living room. Unlike the 2016 reboot starring Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones, and Kate McKinnon, this fourth...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Renfield’: Adrian Martinez Boards Universal Monster Movie From Director Chris McKay

EXCLUSIVE: Adrian Martinez (The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, Focus) has signed on to star alongside Nicholas Hoult, Nicolas Cage, Awkwafina and Ben Schwartz in Renfield, the monster movie that Chris McKay (The Tomorrow War, The LEGO Batman Movie) is directing for Universal Pictures. The film based on an original story outline from The Walking Dead and Invincible’s Robert Kirkman centers on Renfield (Hoult), who has grown sick and tired of his centuries as Dracula’s (Cage) lackey. The henchman finds a new lease on life life and maybe even redemption when he falls for feisty, perennially angry traffic cop Rebecca Quincy...
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

How DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS Release Date Change Affected SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was originally set to be released on May 7, 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed Marvel Studios' entire Phase 4 slate further down the calendar. After initially shifting to November 5, 2021, the sequel ultimately landed a 2022 release date (which recently changed again from March 25, 2022 to May 6, 2022).
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in January

Netflix is wiping the slate clean in the New Year and saying goodbye to a number of TV shows and movies in January. Post-apocalyptic action-drama Snowpiecer, from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, leaves on the first of the month. The 2013 movie, which stars Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer, Tilda Swinton, Ed Harris, Jamie Bell, John Hurt and frequent Bong collaborator Song Kang-ho, centers on a train housing the last remnants of humanity as it circles the globe. When the train’s tail-section passengers decide to fight back against the Snowpiercer’s violent and oppressive class-car system, their battle with the elite changes the...
TV SHOWS
nichegamer.com

Relayer is Delayed to March 2022 for Worldwide Release Date

Publisher and developer Kadokawa Games has announced Relayer is delayed to March 2022, to coincide with its new worldwide release date. While Relayer is delayed to March 24th, 2022, the game will now ship on that date worldwide, as it was originally planned to have a simultaneous worldwide release. The game was previously set for a February 17, 2022 release.
VIDEO GAMES
cosmicbook.news

Jared Leto 'Morbius' Release Date Pushed Back

Sony Pictures has pushed back the release date for the Jared Leto Morbius movie. Morbius was set to get released this month on January 28, but yesterday saw Sony announce they have pushed it back to open on April 1. According to Deadline, from what they hear it's not because...
MOVIES
gamerevolution.com

Morbius delayed to add Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, fans hope

Could there be a Morbius Andrew Garfield Spider-Man cameo? It has just been announced that Morbius, which is a Spider-Man villain spin-off movie in the style of the popular Venom series, will be delayed once again from its release this month. The new Morbius release date isn’t until April, but following the ecstatic response from fans to Spider-Man: No Way Home last month fans are hoping that the delay is to add Andrew Garfield.
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

43K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy