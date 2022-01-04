ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty in fraud trial

By Nick Otto
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
Elizabeth Holmes (C) enters the courthouse accompanied by her partner, Billy Evans (2nd L) and her mother (L) in her fraud trial in San Jose, California, January 3, 2022 /AFP

Fallen US biotech star Elizabeth Holmes was convicted on Monday of defrauding investors in her blood-testing startup Theranos, in a high-profile case seen as an indictment of Silicon Valley culture.

Jurors found Holmes guilty of tricking investors into pouring money into what she said was a revolutionary testing system, but also acquitted her on some charges, and failed to agree on others.

The 37-year-old now faces the possibility of years behind bars, in a case that put on trial the line between startup hustle and criminal dishonesty.

Holmes had vowed to revolutionize diagnostics with self-service machines that could run an array of tests on just drops of blood, a vision that drew high-profile backers and made her a billionaire by the age of 30.

