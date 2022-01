The 49ers announced Friday afternoon they have activated rookie cornerback Ambry Thomas from the Reserve/COVID-19 list while also waiving tight end Tanner Hudson. Thomas is among five 49ers defensive backs who were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week, along with safety Jimmie Ward and cornerbacks K'Waun Williams, Dontae Johnson and Deommodore Lenoir. His clearance from the list is welcome news, considering how thin the 49ers were at the cornerback position heading into Friday.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO