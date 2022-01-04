Starbucks says employees must get vaccine or test weekly
TAMPA (NBC) – Starbucks announced Monday that it will now be requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated against covid-19.
This comes as the company prepares to comply with the Biden administration’s vaccine-or-test covid requirements for private businesses.
The occupational safety and health administration is mandating that companies with at least 100-employees enforce weekly covid testing or masking for those who are unvaccinated.
Starbucks employees have until Jan. 10 to disclose their vaccination status and until Feb. 9 to become fully vaccinated.
If they are not, they will have to present a negative covid-19 test no more than seven days before their next shift and once a week going forward.
