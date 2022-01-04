ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

FDA authorizes Pfizer boosters for 12- to 15-year-olds

By Margarita Vinogradov
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MYwgk_0dbxIvOf00

MADISON, Wis. — The Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds on Monday.

Kids who received the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna primary vaccine dose may get the Pfizer booster. The agency also reduced the amount of time people should wait between receiving a second vaccine dose and booster from six months down to five.

Local health experts said that this latest booster approval came at a good time, with cases among children rising and more people gathering indoors.

“The risk for spread is higher, especially not only with being indoors, but especially with Omicron, which is found to be far more contagious the the previous variants, so this is the right time to get the booster shot,” said SSM Health’s Vice President of Pharmacy Services Mo Kharbat.

While COVID-19 deaths are down since last week, hospitalizations are way up. The Department of Health and Human Services reported upwards of 100,000 people hospitalized with the virus, with child hospitalizations the highest they have ever been.

According to the CDC, more than 500 children were admitted each day over the weekend ending on Dec. 31.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UW Health experts stress effectiveness of booster shots in fighting COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. — Within the past week, Dane County and Wisconsin have both set records for new COVID-19 cases, due in large part to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. While breakthrough cases are becoming more common among those who are vaccinated, experts with UW Health stressed that vaccinations are still the best way to prevent severe illness from the virus. Getting a booster shot adds an even greater layer of protection, according to Dr. Dan Shirley, interim medical director of infection control at UW Health and associate professor of medicine at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

COVID-19 antiviral pills limited in Wisconsin; providers prioritizing those most at risk from virus

MADISON, Wis. — The first round of COVID-19 antiviral pills are available at local healthcare providers, but there aren’t enough for everyone who qualifies. Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services allocated more than 5,000 antiviral pill courses to health care providers across the state. UW Health received only a couple dozen courses. Officials there said it’s too soon to tell what...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin receives first round of COVID-19 antiviral pills

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin received its first allocation of COVID-19 antiviral pills, the Department of Health Services announced Wednesday. The pills, molnupiravir and Paxlovid, can help treat patients who have mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19. This initial supply is extremely limited, and the National Institutes of Health advised doctors to prioritize prescribing the treatment to patients who are at greatest risk...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MMSD offering 15,000 COVID tests this weekend

MADISON, Wis. — Time is running out before Madison schools lose thousands of COVID tests. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has given 15,000 PCR tests to the district, but those tests expire on Monday; which is why district officials are urging people to get tested now. While the announcement comes on short notice, MMSD officials said that’s going to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
Madison, WI
Health
City
Madison, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

COVID-19 hospitalizations rising at Children’s Wisconsin, officials say

MILWAUKEE — More and more children are being hospitalized with COVID-19, Children’s Wisconsin officials said Wednesday. The hospital saw about 20 positive cases among children this week, up from 15 the week before. “We’re not seeing kids that are as affected as severely as commonly,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Gutzeit said. “But we also want to make sure that...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin Republicans continue push to make employers accept natural immunity in place of vaccines

MADISON, Wis. — A Republican-sponsored bill in the state legislature that would require employers to accept natural immunity to COVID-19 as a substitute for a vaccine or weekly testing mandate got a public hearing Tuesday. Several of the state’s medical groups like the Wisconsin Medical Society have registered their opposition to the bill, which was introduced late last year among...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Cdc#Ssm Health#Omicron#Pharmacy Services#Channel 3000
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

More people are now Googling questions about COVID-19 tests than vaccines. We asked a local doctor to answer them.

MADISON, Wis.– In just the past two weeks, the data has flipped: now, more people are Googling questions about COVID-19 tests rather than vaccines, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. UW Health Dr. Jeff Pothof answered some of the most common questions local doctors are seeing at this stage of the pandemic. RELATED: Wisconsin records more than 8K COVID-19 cases...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin reports more than 10K COVID-19 cases in single day; second consecutive day new record set

MADISON, Wis. — COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continue to increase, and for the second consecutive day, the state reported a new record for single-day cases. Data from the state’s Department of Health Services shows 10,288 new COVID-19 cases were added to the dashboard on Tuesday. The state’s seven-day average new case count now sits at 6,260. DHS also reports 62.2%...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy